Defending champion Milton boys earn way back to state tournament

Milton also got a 71 from Drew Sacia, a 72 from Rithik Rajendran and a 74 from Owen Barber.

Other area championships:

(Girls results will be posted on Thursday.)

Class 7A

Area 1: Carrollton emerged from a tight four-way showdown to win the title Sunset Country Club in Moultrie. The Trojans shot a 301 to edge Lowndes by two shots and get past Colquitt County (308) and Richmond Hill (313).

Michael Hall of Colquitt County shot 70 to win the tournament by two strokes over MacKinnley Yarbrough of Carrollton. Mason Pate of Lowndes was third with a 74 and Griffin Blount of Camden County too fourth with a 75.

Other scores counting for Carrollton were Luke Able (75), Davis Haas (76) and Edward Fleck (78)

Area 2: Medalist John Paul shot a 4-under 68 to help North Paulding shoot 295 and win the title at Bentwater Golf Club in Acworth. Harrison shot 303 to place second and Hillgrove was third with a 343.

North Paulding also counted a 74 from Luke Friend, a 75 from Robert Wrobley and a 78 from Liam Morrissey. Harrison was led by freshman Zach Light, who was runner-up with a 70, and Matthew Render with a 77.

Area 3: Cherokee’s A.J. Burns and Blake Spivey finished one-two to lead the Warriors to the title at Bridgemill Athletic Club in Canton. Cherokee shot 299 to beat Walton (309), Mill Creek (310) and Buford (323).

Cherokee got a 69 from Burns and a 72 from Spivey. Michael King was fourth with a 75 and Cole Byerly and Thaxton Cheyne each shot 79. Walton was led by Samuel Gomeyac, who shot 73 and finished third, and Thomas Freeland, who shot 75 and tied for fourth.

Class 6A

Area 1: Lakeside-Evans won the Area 1-6A tournament at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.Lakeside shot a 292 to beat rival Evans (314), Lee County (319) and host Tift County (322). Hamilton Coleman of Lakeside was the medalist at 2-under 70, beating Patrick McArdle of Evans by one shot and Jeremiah Austin of Brunswick by two shots.

Area 2: Creekview shot 316 to beat county rival Etowah (324), Woodward Academy (326) and Rome (326) at Cobblestone Golf Club in Acworth.

Anay Kulkarni of Woodward shot 74 to finish first, one stroke ahead of Bowen Wentz of River Ridge and two better than Reece Whaley of Creekview. Rome’s E.J. Oliver took fourth with a 77.

Creekview’s other scores came from Tanny Latimer (73), Ryan Gallagher (80) and Griffin Latimer (81).

Area 3: Marist, led by medalist Mark Mraz, shot 293 to take the win at Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica. Newnan (309) and Alexander (310) finished two-three.

Mraz shot 6-under 66 to edge Newnan’s A.J. Salierno by one shot. Pierce Adamson of North Atlanta placed third with a 70. Marist also county a 71 from Connor Roberts, Rush Williams with a 74, and Henry Utsch with an 82.

Area 4: Three teams finished under par, with Johns Creek prevailing at Apple Mountain Resort. The Gladiators shot 271, followed by Roswell and Gainesville, both at 286. Blessed Trinity was fourth at 294.

Johns Creek’s Taiki Miyagi shot a 64 to take first place, two shots better than teammate James Henry and Roswell’s Connor Fitch. Gainesville’s Henry Kopydlowski was fourth at 67, followed by Habersham Central’s Jack Rowe (68) and North Forsyth’s Cole Isbell (69).

Johns Creek also counted a 71 from Jack Hutcheson and a 70 from George Liu.

Class 5A

Area 1: Coffee and Ware County both shot 318 to tie for first at Georgia National Golf Club in McDonough. Greenbrier was third at 326 and Ola placed fourth at 332.

Walker Gantt of Greenbrier was medalist with a 74, one shot better than Ware County’s Trace Carter. Garrett Medders of Coffee was third with a 76 and Eli Taft of Ware and Noah Morris of Coffee tied for fourth at 79.

Tying for sixth at 81 were Kadence Musselwhite of Ola, Samuel Weinstein of Greenbrier, Jackson Ray of Ware County, Riley Loundsbury of Locust Grove, Cane Carver of Coffee and Drew Prosser of Statesboro.

Area 2: Northgate had the top three finishers and shot a 291 to run past Harris County (317), Northside Columbus (320) and Midtown (323) at Flat Creek Country Club in Fayetteville.

The Vikings were led by co-medalists Landon Noble and Will Coffman, who each shot 71, and Jackson Cavanaugh, who placed third with a72. Nathan Benson was the fourth scorer with a 77 and finished sixth. Harris County’s Jacob Lafortune was fourth with a 75.

Area 3: Cartersville shot 308 to outlast Dalton (313) and take the title at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun.

Dalton’s Cole Stockard was the medalist with a 68, but Cartersville won it with depth. Bodie Brumlow was second (72), Reid Lowry was fourth (77), Andrew Lutjens was fifth (79) and Noah Pogue tied for sixth (80). Beau Black of Calhoun was third with a 76.

Area 4: Defending state champion Cambridge, behind medalist Jamison Bryant’s 71, shot 312 to beat region rivals Chattahoochee (323) and Centennial (325) and win the title at Ashton Hills Golf Club in Covington.

Centennial’s Nichoas Martina and Chattahoochee’s Brady Lina tied for second at 75. Cambridge also counted a 76 from Patrick Burns, an 82 from Hunter Hinkel, and an 83 from Cole Womack.

Class 4A

Area 2: Benedictine and Wayne County shot 313 and shared first place at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro. West Laurens and Perry shot 331 and tied for third.

Brody Graham of West Laurens and Jack Weeks of Benedictine shot 73 to tie for first place. Brett Maloy of Wayne County tied for third with a 74.

Area 3: North Oconee swept the top three spots and shot 277 to beat reigning state champion Lovett (295), North Hall (297) and Madison County (306) at The Georgia Club in Statham.

The Titans were led by medalist Frederick Chappell, who shot 66, and runners-up Zach Wiley and Peter Sposato, who each shot 69. Collin McKinney rounded out the team with a 73. Lovett’s top scorer were Park Howell (71) and Ryan Ohde (73).

Dodd Ferrelle of Cedar Shoals also shot 69 and Blake Goodroe of Madison County had a 70.

Area 4: Holy Innocents’ shot 312 to turn away Central Carroll (315) and Westminster (324) to win the title at Oak Mountain Golf Course in Carrollton.

Christopher Dedman of Central was the low man with a 71, one shot better than Nicholas McKay of Holy Innocents’. Brooks beat of Westminster and Samuel Johnson of Heritage-Catoosa tied for third with 74s.

Holy Innocents’ also counted a 79 from Griffin Moore, an 80 from Jack Graham and an 81 from Matthew Binney.

Class 3A

Area 1: Upson-Lee got a 70 from senior medalist Whitaker Hawkins and won the championship by two shots at Raintree Golf Club in Thomaston.

The Knights shot a 306 to ease past Columbus (308), with Thomasville third at 339.

Upson-lee also counted a 74 from Trent Coker, an 80 from Cason Blakely and an 82 from Nick Davis. Columbus sophomore Ethan Pham was runner-up with a 74 and the Blue Jackets also counted a 77 from Monty Thakur, a 78 from Brooks Urquhart and 79s from Boon Bickerstaff and Jay Patel.

Preston Johnston of Jackson and Gavin Gaylor of Mary Persons tied for fourth at 76.

Area 2: Richmond Academy won the team championship at Crosswinds Golf Club in Savannah behind a 75s from Austin Porubsky, Grady Kely and Larry Murray. Caden Hartley of Savannah Country Day was medalist with a 71.

Area 3: Host LaFayette and Bremen both shot 318 to share the championship at LaFayette Municipal Golf Course. Gordon Lee was third a 326.

LaFayette’s Mason Thompson was medalist with a 72. Hayden Bowman shot 81 and Josh Nasworthy shot 82 for the Ramblers. Bremen got a 77 from Griffin Barnett, an 80 from Chase Bilbo and an 81 from Bo Dudley. Andrew Amor of Gordon Lee was runner-up with a 76.

Area 4: Defending state champion Wesleyan shot 288 to run away from Hebron Christian (317) and Oconee County (321) at Apple Mountain Resort and Golf Club in Clarkesville.

Ben Brown of Wesleyan and Evan Rogers of Hebron were co-medalists. Wesleyan’s Alex Holcomb (70) and Any Scott (72) finished three-four, giving the Wolves three scores at par or better. Beau Jackson added a 78 for Wesleyan.

Class 2A

Area 1: Ethan Arnold was medalist with a 73 to help Pierce County shoot 317 and win the championship at Lakeview Golf Course in Blackshear. Toombs County was second at 328, followed by Vidalia at 336.

Pierce County’s Hardt Strickland and Samuel Ricketson tied for second with Vidalia’s Austin Mosley. Pierce also counted an 88 from Barrett Moore and Griffin Hull.

Area 2: ACE Charter got a 78 from Mason Clark and shot 344 to win the title at Eagle’s Landing Country Club. Eagle’s Landing Christian was second at 357 and Landmark Christian was third at 389.

Callaway’s Noah Whaley shot 80 to finish second and Wheeler White of Landmark Christian was next at 82.

Area 3: Led by medalist Ves Butler’s 2-under 70, Athens Academy shot a 305 to edge Fellowship Christian’s 313 at Jennings Mill Country Club in Athens. Banks County was third at 330.

Athens Academy also county a 74 from Andrew Hill, a 75 from John Manuel Newland, and William Beckum and George Barkley with 86s.

Cameron Tiwkohng of Johnson Augusta and Joshua Holman of Fellowship tied for second at 72.

Area 4: Reigning state champion Mount Paran had the top four finishers and shot a 6-under 282 and win the area championship at Indian Trace Golf Course in Chatsworth. Walker was second at 299 and Rockmart was third at 332.

Mount Paran was led by medalist Bryer Cale with a 68, followed by Brody McQueen (71), Lee Smith (71), Alden Hudson (72) and Zach Peterson (73).

Jack Raabe of Walker was fourth (72)

Class A Division I

Area 1: Elbert County shot 325 and ran away with a 44-shot victory over runner-up Rabun County at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Club in Hartwell.

Landon Cagle was medalist with a 77 and Hayden Marunich was second with an 81 to lead Elbert County. Will Bowen of Commerce shot 81 to tie for second. Walker Layne of Elbert County was fourth with an 84.

Class A Division I

Area 1: Host Seminole County shot 331 and had trouble winning the title at Donaldsonville Country Club. The Indians secured the top four places in the field – medalist Landon Kirkland (75), Garrett Landing (83), Nathan Landing (85) and Jonathan Jarvis (88).

Area 3: Joseph Wood shot 80 and Michael Wood shot 81 to finish one-two and help Hawkinsville shoot 356 and win the area title by one stroke over Schley County at Southern Hills Golf Club in Hawkinsville. Eli Grace shot 86 and Hank Arrington shot 87 to finish three-four and help Schley County take second.

Girls results will be posted on Thursday.