Lambert girls roll to victory at area tournament

Results from other area girls tournaments.

Class 7A

Area 1: Catherine Odom shot a 6-under 66 to pace Lowndes to victory at The Club at Osprey Cove in St. Mary’s. Lowndes shot 233, followed by Carrollton (247), Richmond Hill (255) and Esat Coweta (270).

Camden County’s Georgia Blount was runner-up with a 73, followed by Adeline Laney of Carrollton (75), Alexa Mohler of Richmond Hill (75), Cadence Nance of East Coweta (76) and Kayla Lee of Lowndes (79). The Vikings also counted an 88 from Marina Urdiain.

Area 2: Emma Cates Richardson was medalist with an 87 to lead Hillgrove to a 288 at beat Brookwood (292), North Paulding (306) and Harrison (308) at Monroe Golf and Country Club.

Clair Clark of Parkview was second with a 92, followed by Jailyn Teemer of North Forsyth (94), Asa Grandy of Brookwood (95), Paige Greco of Brookwood (97) and Olivia Kirkman of Harrison (99).

Hillgrove also counted a 100 from Rebecca Shafer and a 101 from Charli Carder.

Area 3: Saanvi Venkatesh shot 74 and Annika Gomeyac shot 75 to finish one-two to lead Walton to a blowout win at Bridgemill Athletic Club in Canton. The Raiders shot 338 to beat runner-up Mill Creek (417).

Walton also counted an 89 from Sophia Kwon and a 97 from Olivia Packer. Julie Lee of Buford was third at 81, with Katie Jin of North Cobb fifth at 97.

Class 6A

Area 1: Led by Payne Lodge’s 80, Tift County shot 250 and prevailed by 15 shots over Glynn Academy at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.

The Blue Devils also counted an 82 from Mattie Hendrix and an 86 from Brianna Domagala.

Lee County’s Bailey Lloyd was medalist with a 78. Emma Hill of Glynn Academy was third with an 81 and Emma Brodrick of Grovetown was fourth at 82.

Area 2: Allatoona had five of the top nine finishers to shoot 277 and run away with the title at Cobblestone Golf Course in Acworth. Creekview (327), Woodstock (333) and Etowah (338) followed.

Avery Cauwels of Woodstock shot 84 to grab medalist honors, four shots better than Macie Stefan of Etowah. Rebecca Yin Woodward Academy was fourth with a 92.

Allatoona County Taylor Hudson (90), Wesleigh Myers (93) and McCary Chastain (94).

Area 3: Elizabeth Sullivan shot 73 and Annabella Sheridan shot 82 to lead St. Pius to victory at Mirror Lake Golf Club in Villa Rica. The Golden Eagles shot a 261 to beat Marist (268), North Atlanta (308) and Riverwood (308).

Marist was led by Ashlyn Taylor (83), followed by Ava Carhart of North Atlanta (86), Alana Sims of Riverwood (88) and Sophia Pappadakis of Marist (90). St. Pius also counted a 106 from Alex Petitt.

Area 4: Mahima Vurupatur shot 78 to share medalist honors and help Alpharetta shoot 247 and score a two-stroke win over Johns Creek at Apple Mountain Golf Club in Clarkesville. Habersham Central was third at 261.

Alpharetta also counted an 83 from freshman Mahathi Vurupatur and an 86 from Gabrielle Long. Johns Creek was led by Ella York, the co-medalist at 78, Jocelyn Zeng at 79 and Sophie Martin at 92.

Addie Maney of Habersham Central shot 81 and Anna Holley of Jackson County shot 84.

Class 5A

Area 1: Greenbrier’s depth was the difference as the Wolfpack shot 265 to beat Union Grove (299) and Ware County (300) at Georgia National Golf Club in McDonough.

Anniston Grantham of Ware County shot 76 to finish first, two shots better than Kelly Johnson of Union County. Greenbrier counted an 80 from Adyson Lukich, a 90 from Avery Simpson and a 95 from Reagan Henderson.

Area 2: Northside Columbus had three of the top five finishers to shoot 250 at outlast McIntosh (255) and Harris County (273) at Flat Creek Country Club in Fayetteville.

Northside got an 82 from Isabel Immelman, an 84s from Sydney Himes and Berkley Wiggins. Leigh Allen of Harris County was the medalist with a 78, one shot better than Adalynne Forchette of McIntosh.

Area 3: Riley Davidson shot 93 to medal and lead Dalton to a 317 and victory over Cartersville (334) and Calhoun (338) at Fields Ferry Golf Club in Calhoun.

Annie Eickman of Calhoun finished second at 94 and Avah Allen of Arabia Mountain placed third at 97. Allee Phillips (108) and Meredith Dilbeck (116) rounded out the Dalton scoring.

Area 4: Northview’s Sophia Choe shot 82 to lead a balanced attack and help the Titans post a 263 and edge Jefferson (264) and Cambridge (268) at Royal Lakes Golf and Country Club in Flowery Branch.

Narah Kim of Greater Atlanta Christian was medalist with a 74. Sydney Marshall of Cambridge was second at 80 and Anna Kate Patton of Jefferson was third with an 82.

Northview also counted an 89 from Julia Yun-Thayer and a 92 from Mina Han.

Class 4A

Area 1: Starr’s Mill had four of the top five finishers to help Starr’s Mill shoot 266 and LaGrange (300) and Trinity Christian (316) at Fields Golf Club in LaGrange.

Amani Mehta shot 81 and Grace Crockett shot 89 to finish one-two for the Panthers. Abby Zeller and Alex Gammill both shot 96 for Starr’s Mill.

Hudson Wood of LaGrange shot 93 to finish third, Laia Mitchell of Fayette County and Katie Rausch of Starr’s Mill shot 97 to finish sixth.

Area 2: Southeast Bulloch and West Laurens tied for first with 300s at the Georgia Southern University Golf Course in Statesboro. Wayne County (325) was third.

Kate Belote of West Laurens was medalist with an 80, while Southeast Bulloch was led by a 98 from Katelyn Moore.

Area 3: North Oconee’s depth was the deciding factor, as the Titans shot a 251 to beat Madison County (261), North Hall (268), Cherokee Bluff (276) and Pace Academy (277) at The Georgia Club in Statham.

North Oconee counted a 83s from Aubree Hill and Josey Bufford, and an 85 from Hailey Moffett.

The medalist was Alisa Pressley of Cherokee Bluff at 74, followed by Nathariya Phimsoutham of McDonough at 76, Lillie Mallis of North Hall at 78 and Carlee Brown of Madison County at 82.

Area 4: Medalist Jessalyn Young shot 76 to lead Westminster (262) past Northwest Whitfield (285) and Cedartown (297) at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton.

Reese Day of Northwest was second (83), followed by freshman Brooke Benedict of Holy Innocents’ (85). Westminster also counted Sophia Yin (89) and McKenna Bekkers (97).

Class 3A

Area 1: Led by co-medalist Alexa Fontanez with an 80, Columbus shot 266 to place first at Raintree Golf Club in Thomaston. Upson-Lee was second at 283 and Pike County finished third at 318.

Mary Persons’ Makenzie Hicks also shot 80 to share first place. Katie Andrews of Upson-Lee shot 84 to finish third. Columbus also counted an 89 from Anjali Garlapaty and Trisha Shah shot 97.

Area 2: Medalist Mary Miller shot 69 and Savannah Christian (257) beat rival Savannah Country Day (274) at Crosswinds Golf Club in Savannah.

Savannah Country Day was led by runner-up Kate Barber (71) and third-place Bryn Sorge (77). Savannah Christian’s Ava Cottis was fourth with a 78.

Area 3: Gordon Lee captured the second, third and fourth spots to shoot 262 and beat Bremen (279) and LaFayette (295) at the LaFayette Municipal Golf Course.

Bremen’s Emma Marshall was medalist with a 79. Gordon Lee took the next three places: Haley Halley (81), Charlsie McElhaney (90) and Cambelle Williams (91).

Area 4: White County shot 252 to beat Oconee County (259), Dawson County (261) and Wesleyan (263) at Apple Mountain Golf Club in Clarkesville.

Emma Shiflet of Hart County was medalist with a 75, one shot better than Dawson County’s Pearl Hughes. Samantha Dewendt of Dawson County and Elizabeth Hodges of Wesleyan tied for third at 80.

White County counted an 82 from Cameron Kimsey and an 83 from Maddie Kate Hall.

Class 2A

Area 1: Pierce County had four of the top five finishers to shoot 147 and run away with the title at Okefenoke Country Club in Blackshear. Jeff Davis was second at 194.

The Bears were led by medalist Mackenzie Connell with a 73 and Lily Spivey with a 74. Belle Sinclair was fourth with an 87 and Mollie Kate Dixon was fifth at 90. Kailyn Lindsey of Worth County shot 86 to finish third.

Area 2: ACE Charter was led by medalist Lauren Swan (88) and runner-up Hannah Kate Forehand (89) to place first at Eagle’s Landing Country Club in Stockbridge. Madison Poff of Rutland was third at 112 and Nyla Howard of Northeast wa fourth at 144.

Area 3: Athens Academy sophomore Kathryn DeLoach shot 68 to power Athens Academy (158) to victory over Fellowship Christian (188) and Banks County (197) at Jennings Mill Country Club in Bogart.

DeLoach and teammate Emmeline Niolon, who shot 90, finished one-two overall.

Banks County’s Morgan Sparks was third at 93. Fellowship Christian’s Hannah Noble, Anna Christian and Ava Lynn tied for fourth overall with 94s.

Area 4: Mount Paran got an 81 from runner-up Kyra Friess, a 86 from Morgan McKenzie and an 87 from Addy Anderson to win the title at Indian Trace Golf Course in Chatsworth. The Eagles shot 167 to beat North Cobb Christian by four shots. Drew Charter was third at 187.

Christian Surcey of North Cobb Christian was medalist at 2-under 70 and Georgia Womack of Model finished third at 83.

Class A Division I

Area 1: Tallulah Falls, led by medalist Mallory Higgins with 85, shot 197 to finish ahead of Elbert County (197) and Athens Christian (214) at Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course in Elberton. Lucy Johnson of Elbert County was second at 92, followed by Natalee Goff of Athens Christian (99) and Talullah Falls’ Raegan Duncan (102).

Area 2: Metter was better, getting an 88 from medalist Brynn Kessler, to shoot 178 and beat Bleckley County (192) at Applewood Golf Course in Keysville. Adysan Longgrear shot 90 and Sydney Hadden shot 93 for Metter. Tabitha Little shot 90 for Bleckley County and tied for second.

Area 4: Prince Avenue Christian got a 74 from co-medalist Claire Bradford and a 92 from Madeline Tebeau to shoot 166 and beat Social Circle (176) and Mount Pisgah (177) at Lane Creek Golf Club in Bishop.

Elisabeth Morris of Whitefield Academy was the other medalist. Madeline Hall of Paideia shot 76 to finish third and Presley Lemaster of Social Circl was fourth at 82.

Class A Division II

Area 1: Seminole County shot 186 to outlast Charlton County and Echols County, who both shot 192, at Donaldsonville Country Club. Ashlyn Thompson of Seminole County and Lacy Castor of Echols County were co-medalists at 88. Joelie Kern was third with a 94.