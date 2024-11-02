East Coweta awaits challenger in Class 7A championship series, Buford, Mill Creek to play for berth; GHSA softball tournament updates from Columbus

Lassiter awaits the winner of the Creekview, River Ridge game after moving past Creekview 6-4 to earn a berth in the Class 5A title series. River Ridge has beaten Seckinger 4-2 and Effingham County 4-3 in the loser’s bracket after its second-round loss to Creekview, its opponent in the loser’s bracket final.

In Class 4A, Harris County defeated two-time Class 5A defending champion Northside-Columbus and awaits the winner of the Northside, Eastside game in the loser’s bracket final. Eastside has beaten Wayne County 11-7 and Kell 6-5 to remain alive after losing in the second round to Harris County 7-4.

Heritage-Catoosa defeated Monroe Area 9-0 in the Class 3A winner’s bracket final and awaits the winner of the Monroe Area, Cherokee Bluff game. Heritage won three-straight titles from 2018-2020 and captured last year’s Class 4A title before reclassification. Cherokee Bluff has beaten LaFayette 3-2 and Pickens 9-1 in its trek through the loser’s bracket.

Morgan County has three state titles and is one game away from its fourth and first since winning three in 2002, 2003 and 2005. The Bulldogs beat Appling County 3-2 to earn the championship berth. Morgan awaits the winner of the Appling, Pike County game. Pike lost to Appling 6-1 in the first round and beat Miller Grove 15-0, Union County 4-0 and Sonoraville 10-2 to have a chance at a title berth.

In Class A Division I, Gordon Lee, the 11-time champion which won nine titles in 10 seasons from 2010 to 2020, beat Toombs County 8-0 to earn the championship berth. Toombs will play Bremen in the loser’s bracket final after the Blue Devils beat Haralson County 5-0 and Banks County 18-3 to stay alive.

Emanuel County Institute won the 2022 Class A Division II title and after beating Lanier County 9-5, it has two games to try to capture its second championship. Emanuel awaits the winner of Lanier County and Georgia Military. Georgia Military lost to Screven County 1-0 in the first round and then beat Metter 8-3, Schley County 1-0 and Screven County 2-1 to advance to the finals of the loser’s bracket.

Hebron Christian has never won a championship but after beating Prince Avenue Christian 6-0 to earn the Private title berth, it has two games to capture its first. The Lions await the winner of Prince Avenue and three-time defending champion Wesleyan, which won the A-Private title in 2021 and the 3A championship in each of the past two seasons. The Wolves lost to Savannah Christian in the first round and then beat Providence Christian, Trinity Christian and Mount Vernon to stay alive.