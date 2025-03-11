High School Sports
Dutchtown hires former star player as head foootball coach

Kevon Glenn was hired as Dutchtown's football coach on March 11, 2025. Glenn is a former all-state linebacker at the school.
1 hour ago

Dutchtown hired Kevon Glenn, a player personnel analyst for Georgia Southern last season, as its football coach Monday night. Glenn is a former star player for the Henry County school.

Glenn will replace Niketa Battle, who was last month after three seasons and a 27-13 record.

Glenn was a first-team AJC all-state linebacker and a GACA Class 5A defensive player of the year in 2018, when Dutchtown finished 12-1 and reached that state quarterfinals. Also on that team was future Alabama All-American and NFL player Will Anderson, who was a year behind Glenn.

Glenn played two seasons at Florida State and two at Georgia Southern before finishing up in 2023 at UConn He joined Georgia Southern’s staff last season.

Dutchtown was 7-5 in 2024 and faces rebuilding. Former coach Battle told the AJC that he was let go in part because administration told him that not enough communication with parents played a role in six players transferring in the offseason.

Among those leaving were all-state quarterback Mike Johnson to Douglas County and Duke-committed defensive lineman Ayden Cain to Gainesville.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

