Dutchtown hires former star player as head foootball coach

Dutchtown hired Kevon Glenn, a player personnel analyst for Georgia Southern last season, as its football coach Monday night. Glenn is a former star player for the Henry County school.

Glenn will replace Niketa Battle, who was last month after three seasons and a 27-13 record.

Glenn was a first-team AJC all-state linebacker and a GACA Class 5A defensive player of the year in 2018, when Dutchtown finished 12-1 and reached that state quarterfinals. Also on that team was future Alabama All-American and NFL player Will Anderson, who was a year behind Glenn.