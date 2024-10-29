Dramatic win keeps Tucker in line for region showdown

Tucker’s rally against St. Pius was completed when quarterback Jace German connected with Jayden Joyner for a touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining.

Trailing 26-21 with just 1:21 to play in the game, Tucker (7-2, 6-1) drove 80 yards on the arm of German who was 4-for-4 passing on the drive, including three to Joyner. With the clock ticking under 40 seconds the Tigers were at the St. Pius 25-yard when German dropped back and was forced to roll right, pulled up and threw to the middle of the field to Joyner at the 3-yard line where Joyner hauled in the pass and went untouched into the end zone. Lance Harrell hit the PAT to make it 28-26.

The defense then held the Lions during the final 25 seconds to close back the comeback victory.

Tucker got on the scoreboard just before half as German connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass to Eli Ffrench to head into halftime down 20-6. The second half opened with the Tigers driving 80 yards for a touchdown. German hit Robert Robinson for an 8-yard touchdown pass and then threw to Josiah Horner for the two-point conversion to pull Tucker within 20-14.

Izayah Horsham helped the Tigers to their first lead of the game with a 30-yard touchdown run and Harrell hit the PAT to make it 21-20 with just over six minutes to play. St. Pius answered with a 63-yard drive to regain the lead at 26-21 as the two-point try was stopped.

Top performances:

Eastside’s Christian Gass had six tackles, six assists, four tackles for loss and one sack in a 62-10 win over Cedar Shoals. … Cartersville quarterback Nate Russell completed 16 of 22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-43 win over Hiram. … Blessed Trinity’s Ahmontae Pitts ran 21 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-3 win over Centennial. … Landon Roldan of North Oconee caught four passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-7 win over Flowery Branch. … Juelz Davis ran six times for 130 yards and one touchdown and scored on a fumble recovery to help Cedartown to a 52-0 win over Woodland. … Luke Hooks completed 16 of 23 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown to help Ware County defeat Warner Robins 24-21. …

Ian Williams returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble in Villa Rica’s 32-17 win over Allatoona. … Brayden Reese of Kell had 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2 ½ sacks in 28-14 win over Cambridge. … Ola’s Caden Waye rushed 15 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Hampton. … Southwest DeKalb’s Samuel Turner caught three passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in 55-8 win over Northview. … King’s Jamarcus Harper ran for three touchdowns to help the Lions beat Drew 38-12.