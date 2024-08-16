DeKalb hopes to block weapons at school football games with new detectors

Fans at high school football games in DeKalb County may notice something a little different this season: They’ll be walking through the Evolv weapons detection system when they enter the games.

The Evolv system is billed as a way to screen for weapons without people having to stop and empty their bags. According to the company, users just walk between two screen-like towers, and the system uses electromagnetic fields and artificial intelligence to detect weapons. It’s used at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Lenox Square mall.

“It allows the people who are coming to be a part of our games to know that they can enjoy the games,” said Tracey Whaley, the district’s new executive director of public safety. The stadiums also have a clear bag policy.