DeKalb hopes to block weapons at school football games with new detectors

Fans at high school football games in DeKalb County may notice something a little different this season: They’ll be walking through the Evolv weapons detection system when they enter the games.
The Evolv system is billed as a way to screen for weapons without people having to stop and empty their bags. According to the company, users just walk between two screen-like towers, and the system uses electromagnetic fields and artificial intelligence to detect weapons. It’s used at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Lenox Square mall.
“It allows the people who are coming to be a part of our games to know that they can enjoy the games,” said Tracey Whaley, the district’s new executive director of public safety. The stadiums also have a clear bag policy.
High school football games began this week in metro Atlanta.
Several shootings have occurred outside of football games in recent years in metro Atlanta.
The Evolv system was implemented last year at middle and high schools in DeKalb, and officials reported a decrease in the number of guns found on campuses in the previous school year.
When the system was implemented in DeKalb, long lines formed outside some schools when the system flagged laptops, band instruments or water bottles. District officials expect there to be a bit of a learning curve for people visiting the stadiums as well.
DeKalb has committed close to $10 million to Evolv to place the system at schools and district facilities.
The Henry County School District also uses the Evolv systems in its football stadiums.
Additionally, all Gwinnett County high school football stadiums will be outfitted with metal detectors, said Chief of Schools Al Taylor this week. The contract with Alliance Technology Group will last four years and cost about $3 million. Taylor said detectors will be added in phases as equipment is available.
Staff writer Josh Reyes contributed to this article.
