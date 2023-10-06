Henry Schools to begin using metal detectors in sports stadiums Friday

Fans of high school football in Henry County will be required to pass through metal detectors when they enter the district’s stadiums beginning today.

The south metro school system has installed “state-of-the-art weapons detection technology” at its high schools in a bid to improve event safety, the district said. The Henry school board approved the purchase of the metal detectors in August from Evolv Technologies for $2.1 million.

“Weapons detection technology has become standard practice at large public events, and we believe this purchase aligns with the board’s history of proactive investments in a comprehensive approach to providing supportive, safe, and secure learning environments,” Board of Education chairwoman Annette Edwards said in a news release at the funds were approved.

To prepare sports fans, the district on Thursday posted a YouTube video explaining the need for the devices and how they will be used. The video says because of technological advances, the detectors will be less intrusive than past devices that required extensive searches of belongings, unless an attendee sets off an alarm.

“You do not need to empty your pockets or remove anything from your attire,” Eric Watson, executive director of school operation says in the video. “Instead you will have a seamless entry.”

Bags brought into the stadiums must be clear and elementary and middle schools students will be required to be accompanied by an adult to enter, Watson said. Fans with umbrellas or stadium seats will be required to hold them out in front of them while passing through the detectors.

The increased security comes after police were dispatched to a series of incidents around stadiums in the metro area since the beginning of the school year, including in Atlanta and Clayton, Cobb and Gwinnett counties.

“Interest in weapons detection technology was one of the key takeaways from last spring’s Community Conversations focused on safety and security, Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “The board of education and district leadership believe now is the time to implement this technology at our largest attended events that welcome the community to our campuses.

“While over recent years we have developed a layered safety and security plan for routine school-day activities, we are now taking a first significant step to layer deterrence at events widely and openly attended by the public,” she said.