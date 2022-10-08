Razor thin: Dahlonega Lumpkin County earns tough verdict over Ellijay Gilmer

Dahlonega Lumpkin County topped Ellijay Gilmer 31-28 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on October 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Bobcats took a 21-17 lead over the Indians heading to the intermission locker room.
Ellijay Gilmer had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Dahlonega Lumpkin County 28-24.
The Indians fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Bobcats.
