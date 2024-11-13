Dawson County coach Maxwell retires; won 197 games at 3 schools

Dawson County’s Sid Maxwell is retiring after 30 years as a Georgia head football coach, he announced Wednesday morning.

Maxwell had winning records at three GHSA schools – Dawson County (69-45), Lambert (31-16) and Sequoyah (97-67) - and finished with a 197-128 record in the state.

Maxwell led Dawson County to its only region titles in school history (2015, 2022) and Sequoyah to its only region championship (2003).