High School Sports
High School Sports

Dawson County coach Maxwell retires; won 197 games at 3 schools

Sid Maxwell announced his retirement on Nov. 13, 2024. Maxwell led Dawson County football to region titles in 2015 and 2012.

Credit: Dawson County Schools

Credit: Dawson County Schools

Sid Maxwell announced his retirement on Nov. 13, 2024. Maxwell led Dawson County football to region titles in 2015 and 2012.
1 hour ago

Dawson County’s Sid Maxwell is retiring after 30 years as a Georgia head football coach, he announced Wednesday morning.

Maxwell had winning records at three GHSA schools – Dawson County (69-45), Lambert (31-16) and Sequoyah (97-67) - and finished with a 197-128 record in the state.

Maxwell led Dawson County to its only region titles in school history (2015, 2022) and Sequoyah to its only region championship (2003).

Dawson County had won only one playoff game in its history when it hired Maxwell in 2015. The Tigers reached the Class 3A quarterfinals in his first season and won at least one round each season from 2017 through 2021.

Maxwell started Lambert’s program in 2009 and led the Longhorns to three playoff appearances in five seasons.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Highest-scoring teams in a regular season in GHSA history
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kirby Smart ‘absolutely not’ considering a sub for QB Carson Beck
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jeremiah Ferdilus

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: For the AJC

How Chestatee football went from 0-10 to playoff berth in one year
Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification through end of regular season
Carrollton QB Juju Lewis named top player in 2-6A | 2024 GHSA all-region
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law.
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake