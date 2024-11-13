Dawson County coach Maxwell retires; won 197 games at 3 schools

Dawson County’s Sid Maxwell is retiring after 30 years as a Georgia head football coach, he announced Wednesday morning.
Maxwell had winning records at three GHSA schools – Dawson County (69-45), Lambert (31-16) and Sequoyah (97-67) - and finished with a 197-128 record in the state.
Maxwell led Dawson County to its only region titles in school history (2015, 2022) and Sequoyah to its only region championship (2003).
Dawson County had won only one playoff game in its history when it hired Maxwell in 2015. The Tigers reached the Class 3A quarterfinals in his first season and won at least one round each season from 2017 through 2021.
Maxwell started Lambert’s program in 2009 and led the Longhorns to three playoff appearances in five seasons.