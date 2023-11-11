Dallas North Paulding outlasts Sharpsburg East Coweta to earn OT victory

Sports
By Sports Bot
55 minutes ago

Dallas North Paulding topped Sharpsburg East Coweta in a 22-19 overtime thriller in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Dallas North Paulding moved ahead over Sharpsburg East Coweta when the fourth quarter began 8-3.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Wolfpack and the Indians locked in a 16-16 stalemate.

Dallas North Paulding got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Dallas North Paulding faced off against Powder Springs Hillgrove and Sharpsburg East Coweta took on Atlanta Westlake on Oct. 27 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

