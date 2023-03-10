X
Cumming West Forsyth overcomes Cumming South Forsyth’s lead to earn win

By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago

Down but never out, Cumming West Forsyth fought its way to a come-from-behind 11-4 victory over Cumming South Forsyth for a Georgia boys lacrosse victory on March 9.

Cumming South Forsyth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth as the first quarter ended.

The Wolverines’ attack moved in front for a 4-2 lead over the War Eagles at halftime.

Cumming West Forsyth stormed to a 9-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the War Eagles 2-1 in the last stanza.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

