High School Sports

Cream of the Class 3A crop taking shape after Week 2

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

It is not irrational to think the state championship contenders this season will come from the top five teams in the class at this current moment.

Sandy Creek is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the class, while Jefferson, Mary Persons, Peach County and Douglass fill the top 5. It’s certainly a new (but welcomed) look at the cream of the crop.

Cedar Grove, Class 3A’s dominant force for the past decade, is nowhere near the top of the class, and that’s a strange -- more than strange -- occurrence after the second week of the season.

The top-10 shifted a bit after last week’s performances, but all teams ranked in the top 5 remain there this week. Jefferson climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 after beating Jackson County 38-3, and Mary Persons ascended from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Jackson 23-0 in the team’s opener.

Peach County lost to Class 4A No. 2 Perry 49-39 and slid one spot to No. 4. And Douglass-Atlanta dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Class 6A Westlake 23-7.

Adairsville was unranked last week but defeated Allatoona 28-27 two weeks ago and Pepperell 31-14 Thursday to enter the poll at No. 9, replacing then-No. 7 Cairo, which lost to Thomas County Central 44-14 Friday.

Calhoun was ranked No. 9 but climbed to No. 7 after a one-touchdown loss to Class 5A Creekview, 17-10. Troup, formerly No. 6, fell to No. 10 after losing to Harris County 21-17.

Class 3A top-10

1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0)

2. (4) Jefferson (1-1)

3. (5) Mary Persons (1-0)

4. (3) Peach County (1-1)

5. (2) Douglass (1-1)

6. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)

7. (9) Calhoun (0-1)

8. (10) LaGrange (1-1)

9. (NR) Adairsville (2-0)

10. (6) Troup (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Cairo

Class 3A-A private top-10

1. (2) Savannah Christian (2-0)

2. (3) Hebron Christian (2-0)

3. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0) (3A)

6. (6) Wesleyan (2-0)

7. (7) Athens Academy (2-0)

8. (10) Lovett (2-0)

9. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

10. (NR) Trinity Christian (1-1) (3A)

Out: No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian (3A)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five ranked Division II teams suffer losses in Week 1
Placeholder Image

Week 1 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Preseason Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Football rankings: Carrollton, Savannah Christian move up to No. 1
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bowdon regroups in Week 2 to hold top spot in the rankings1h ago
Hebron Christian’s 24-point 2nd quarter fuels win over Fellowship Christian, Cook wins at...
How the new Georgia high school football top-10 teams fared in Week 2
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ABC

What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey
INSIDE CITY HALL
Influential Atlanta City Council member will not seek reelection
UPDATE
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia