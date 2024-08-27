Cream of the Class 3A crop taking shape after Week 2

It is not irrational to think the state championship contenders this season will come from the top five teams in the class at this current moment.

Sandy Creek is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the class, while Jefferson, Mary Persons, Peach County and Douglass fill the top 5. It’s certainly a new (but welcomed) look at the cream of the crop.

Cedar Grove, Class 3A’s dominant force for the past decade, is nowhere near the top of the class, and that’s a strange -- more than strange -- occurrence after the second week of the season.