Cream of the Class 3A crop taking shape after Week 2

It is not irrational to think the state championship contenders this season will come from the top five teams in the class at this current moment.
Sandy Creek is 2-0 and ranked No. 1 in the class, while Jefferson, Mary Persons, Peach County and Douglass fill the top 5. It’s certainly a new (but welcomed) look at the cream of the crop.
Cedar Grove, Class 3A’s dominant force for the past decade, is nowhere near the top of the class, and that’s a strange -- more than strange -- occurrence after the second week of the season.
The top-10 shifted a bit after last week’s performances, but all teams ranked in the top 5 remain there this week. Jefferson climbed from No. 4 to No. 2 after beating Jackson County 38-3, and Mary Persons ascended from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Jackson 23-0 in the team’s opener.
Peach County lost to Class 4A No. 2 Perry 49-39 and slid one spot to No. 4. And Douglass-Atlanta dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 after losing to Class 6A Westlake 23-7.
Adairsville was unranked last week but defeated Allatoona 28-27 two weeks ago and Pepperell 31-14 Thursday to enter the poll at No. 9, replacing then-No. 7 Cairo, which lost to Thomas County Central 44-14 Friday.
Calhoun was ranked No. 9 but climbed to No. 7 after a one-touchdown loss to Class 5A Creekview, 17-10. Troup, formerly No. 6, fell to No. 10 after losing to Harris County 21-17.
Class 3A top-10
1. (1) Sandy Creek (2-0)
2. (4) Jefferson (1-1)
3. (5) Mary Persons (1-0)
4. (3) Peach County (1-1)
5. (2) Douglass (1-1)
6. (8) Monroe Area (2-0)
7. (9) Calhoun (0-1)
8. (10) LaGrange (1-1)
9. (NR) Adairsville (2-0)
10. (6) Troup (1-1)
Out: No. 7 Cairo
Class 3A-A private top-10
1. (2) Savannah Christian (2-0)
2. (3) Hebron Christian (2-0)
3. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)
4. (4) Fellowship Christian (1-1)
5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0) (3A)
6. (6) Wesleyan (2-0)
7. (7) Athens Academy (2-0)
8. (10) Lovett (2-0)
9. (8) North Cobb Christian (2-0)
10. (NR) Trinity Christian (1-1) (3A)
Out: No. 9 Greater Atlanta Christian (3A)
About the Author