Complete command: Roswell dominates Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic in convincing showing

Roswell’s offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-10 win over Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Roswell moved in front of Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hornets registered a 26-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.
Roswell steamrolled to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-10.
