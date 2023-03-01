Columbus Calvary Christian soars over Dawsonville Dawson County

Columbus Calvary Christian stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 59-32 win over Dawsonville Dawson County at Dawsonville Dawson County High on Feb. 28 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 21, Dawsonville Dawson County squared off with Hartwell Hart County in a basketball game. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The Latest