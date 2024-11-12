Coach with 2nd-most wins in South Georgia history to step down

Stroud, 60, has led Calvary to four straight region titles and six overall, one state championship game, four semifinals and eight quarterfinals in his 16 seasons at the Savannah private school. His 2013 team was the Class A private runner-up to Aquinas. His current team is 9-1 and seeded fourth in the Class 3A-A private playoffs.

From 1992 to 2007, Stroud was at Toombs County, where he won four region titles.

Stroud had losing seasons his first two years at Toombs and Calvary but never had another at either program. Stroud coached the 2016 season at Swainsboro, his alma mater, but returned to Calvary the following season.

Calvary has a first-round playoff bye and will play the winner of a game between Greater Atlanta Christian and Mount Paran Christian next week in the second round.

Stroud’s successor, Cameron, has been a head coach at Vidalia and Jenkins, winning region titles at each in three-year stints.