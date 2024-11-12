High School Sports
Coach with 2nd-most wins in South Georgia history to step down

Calvary Day School (Savannah) head coach Mark Stroud instructs his players in their game against the Aquinas High School (Augusta) Fightin' Irish in the GHSA Football A-Private State Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Friday December 13th, 2013.

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

By
1 hour ago

Calvary Day’s Mark Stroud, whose 272 victories rank second behind Marist’s Alan Chadwick among active GHSA coaches, will step down after the playoffs and give way to offensive coordinator Jason Cameron.

Stroud made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference.

Stroud’s record is 272-110. His win total ranks 17th in GHSA history and second in south Georgia GHSA history behind Rich McWhorter’s 288 at Charlton County.

Stroud, 60, has led Calvary to four straight region titles and six overall, one state championship game, four semifinals and eight quarterfinals in his 16 seasons at the Savannah private school. His 2013 team was the Class A private runner-up to Aquinas. His current team is 9-1 and seeded fourth in the Class 3A-A private playoffs.

From 1992 to 2007, Stroud was at Toombs County, where he won four region titles.

Stroud had losing seasons his first two years at Toombs and Calvary but never had another at either program. Stroud coached the 2016 season at Swainsboro, his alma mater, but returned to Calvary the following season.

Calvary has a first-round playoff bye and will play the winner of a game between Greater Atlanta Christian and Mount Paran Christian next week in the second round.

Stroud’s successor, Cameron, has been a head coach at Vidalia and Jenkins, winning region titles at each in three-year stints.

