High School Sports
High School Sports

GHSA teams with most consecutive trips to playoffs

Marist head coach Alan Chadwick hands off his Class 4A championship trophy to his players after the War Eagles beat Jefferson 30-14 during Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Daniel Varnado

Daniel Varnado

Marist head coach Alan Chadwick hands off his Class 4A championship trophy to his players after the War Eagles beat Jefferson 30-14 during Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado) (Daniel Varnado)
By
51 minutes ago

Marist extended its streak of making the playoffs to 42 seasons. Peach County holds the longest streak of state-playoff appearances with 34. Marist made only the region playoffs in 1993 before the GHSA expanded the state-playoff field to 32 teams in 1996.

42 - Marist

34 - Peach County

28 - Commerce

26 - Buford

25 - Fitzgerald

25 - Cook

23 - Lovett

23 - Ware County

22 - Cairo

20 - Heard County

19 - St. Pius

19 - Carver (Columbus)

19 - Callaway

18 - Burke County

18 - Tucker

18 - Darlington

17 - Brooks County

17 - Kell

17 - Woodward Academy

17 - Glynn Academy

17 - Washington County

16 - Colquitt County

15 - Cedar Grove

15 - Norcross

15 - Thomson

14 - Benedictine

14 - Blessed Trinity

14 - Warner Robins

14 - Jefferson

14 - Pierce County

14 - Aquinas

13 - Cartersville

13 - Carver (Atlanta)

13 - Greater Atlanta Christian

13 - Wesleyan

13 - Irwin County

13 - Macon County

13 - Rabun County

12 - Elbert County

12 - Westlake

11 - Coffee

11 - Roswell

11 - Grayson

11 - Mill Creek

11 - Bremen

11 - Jones County

11 - Oconee County

10 - Carrollton

10 - Rome

10 - Pelham

10 - Manchester

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

39 Georgia high school football teams that beat the odds to reach postseason
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Another small private school in Georgia ends football season early
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 13 primer and PSR seeding breakdown
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Milton, Carrollton, Buford inch up in national high school football rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Apalachee back’s 269-yard rushing effort among top performances from Week 1321m ago
All-region teams: North Atlanta’s Reynolds named 6-6A player of the year36m ago
Q&A: Telfair County coach describes reaching goal of winning first region title in 32...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more