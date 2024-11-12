GHSA teams with most consecutive trips to playoffs

Marist extended its streak of making the playoffs to 42 seasons. Peach County holds the longest streak of state-playoff appearances with 34. Marist made only the region playoffs in 1993 before the GHSA expanded the state-playoff field to 32 teams in 1996.
42 - Marist
34 - Peach County
28 - Commerce
26 - Buford
25 - Fitzgerald
25 - Cook
23 - Lovett
23 - Ware County
22 - Cairo
20 - Heard County
19 - St. Pius
19 - Carver (Columbus)
19 - Callaway
18 - Burke County
18 - Tucker
18 - Darlington
17 - Brooks County
17 - Kell
17 - Woodward Academy
17 - Glynn Academy
17 - Washington County
16 - Colquitt County
15 - Cedar Grove
15 - Norcross
15 - Thomson
14 - Benedictine
14 - Blessed Trinity
14 - Warner Robins
14 - Jefferson
14 - Pierce County
14 - Aquinas
13 - Cartersville
13 - Carver (Atlanta)
13 - Greater Atlanta Christian
13 - Wesleyan
13 - Irwin County
13 - Macon County
13 - Rabun County
12 - Elbert County
12 - Westlake
11 - Coffee
11 - Roswell
11 - Grayson
11 - Mill Creek
11 - Bremen
11 - Jones County
11 - Oconee County
10 - Carrollton
10 - Rome
10 - Pelham
10 - Manchester
