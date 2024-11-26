Class A Division II playoffs: Only ranked teams remain

When the best of the best does what they are supposed to in the first two rounds, the state is greeted with four championship-caliber contests in the third round of the playoffs.

That is how things have played out in the Class A Division II football playoffs, where the path to the semifinals and state championship is as unclear as any classification in the state.

Each team remaining is ranked, including the top seven, with No. 10 Jenkins County as the only “outlier.” No. 8 Greene County and No. 9 Metter lost in earlier rounds.