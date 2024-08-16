High School Sports

Class A Div. I Blog: Week 1 Primer

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)

By Craig Sager II
1 minute ago

There are 62 total football teams in Class A Division I playing a region schedule (Mt. Bethel Christian will also play its first full football season in a non-region format to prepare for a GHSA slate down the line). A total of 27 teams were in Class A Division I last season and there are 27 newcomers that competed in Class 2A last season. Just two programs were classed up from Class A Division II and six teams have moved down from Class 3A to Class A Division I. Those six teams are a trio of public schools—Thomasville, Bremen and Gordon Lee and three private schools with Wesleyan, Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day.

The top contenders this season are fresh off impressive runs and teams like Toombs County, Fitzgerald, Swainsboro, Dublin, Model, Bleckley County, Bremen, Commerce, Rabun County and Thomasville will be seen as favorites, but the introduction of a power ranking system for the playoff seeding will make every week critical in securing home field and a favorable path.

All of the Week 1 matchups are listed below.

REGION 1

Friday, Aug. 16

Bacon County at Clinch County

Berrien vs. Cook

Brantley County at Charlton County

Fitzgerald vs. Irwin County

Jeff Davis at Washington County

Thomasville at Brooks County

Worth County at Turner County

REGION 2

Friday, Aug. 16

Central-Macon vs. Dougherty

Dublin at Swainsboro

East Laurens vs. Johnson County

Jefferson County at Screven County

Northeast vs. Peach County

Southwest vs. Macon County

Washington County vs. Jeff Davis

Sat. Aug. 17

Bleckley County vs. Rutland

BYE: ACE CHARTER, Dodge County

REGION 3

Friday, Aug. 16

Savannah Christian vs. Whitefield Academy

Savannah Country Day at Charlotte Country Day (NC)

Swainsboro vs. Dublin

Vidalia at Long County

BYE: Toombs County

REGION 4

Friday, Aug. 16

Jasper County at Taylor County

Lamar County at Telfair County

McNair at Temple

Putnam County at Greene County

Social Circle at Oglethorpe County

Towers at Heritage-Newnan

Utopian Academy vs. B.E.S.T. Academy

REGION 5

Friday, Aug. 16

B.E.S.T. Academy at Utopian Academy

Fellowship Christian at Bowdon

King’s Ridge Christian vs. King’s Academy

Landmark Christian vs. KIPP Atlanta

Mt. Paran at Lake Oconee Academy

Mt. Pisgah at Haralson County

Mount Vernon at Darlington

St. Francis at George Walton Academy

Walker vs. Kendrick

Wesleyan at Commerce

Whitefield Academy vs. Savannah Christian

REGION 6

Friday, Aug. 16

Darlington vs. Mount Vernon

Haralason County vs. Mt. Pisgah

Heard County vs. Clarkston

Model vs. Sonoraville

Pepperell at Pickens

Temple vs. McNair

BYE: Bremen

REGION 7

Thursday, Aug. 15

Dade County vs. Ringgold

Friday, Aug. 16

Chattooga vs. LaFayette

Christian Heritage at Heritage-Ringgold

Fannin County at Gilmer

Gordon Central at Southeast Whitfield

Gordon Lee at Trion

BYE: Armuchee, Coosa

REGION 8

Athens Academy vs. Aquinas

Banks County at East Hall

Commerce vs. Wesleyan

Elbert County vs. Hart County

Oglethorpe County vs. Social Circle

Providence Christian at North Cobb Christian

Rabun County at White County

