High School Sports

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 7 primer; Region 1 completes pair of Wednesday games

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Craig Sager II
2 minutes ago

On Wednesday, Region 1 weathered the storm and got a pair matchup in with Thomasville and Jeff Davis and Bacon County versus Berrien. Thomasville scored a 31-7 victory and Jeff Davis suffered its second-straight region loss after dropping a tough 28-21 game against Brantley County last week. As previously mentioned, Brantley County was 0-4 and Jeff Davis was 4-0 heading into their region opener and now Jeff Davis will be battling to salvage its season and earn a favorable playoff seed. In the second matchup, Bacon County scored a 51-12 win over Berrien to improve to 1-1 in region play. No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald will visit Appling County this week for a non-region game and Brantley County will look to join Thomasville at 2-0 in Region 1 with its trip to Worth County—which fell 28-21 to Fitzgerald last week.

In Region 2, Washington County scored a 40-0 win over Central-Macon on Wednesday to improve to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the region standings. This post will be updated with kickoff times on Friday to accommodate the changes.

Week 7 Schedule and Standings

REGION 1

Thomasville 1-0, 4-1

Fitzgerald 1-0, 3-1

Brantley County 1-0, 1-4

Berrien 0-0, 0-4

Jeff Davis 0-1, 4-1

Bacon County 0-1, 3-2

Worth County 0-1, 2-3

WEEK 7

Bacon County 51, Berrien 12

Jeff Davis vs. Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7

Worth County vs. Brantley County

Fitzgerald vs. Class 2A Appling County

REGION 2

Dodge County 4-0, 5-0

Dublin 4-0, 5-0

Northeast 4-0, 4-1

ACE Charter 2-2, 3-2

Southwest 2-2, 2-3

Washington County 3-2, 3-3

Bleckley County 1-3, 2-3

East Laurens 1-3, 2-2

Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6

Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5

WEEK 7

Washington County 40, Central-Macon 0

Dodge County vs. Southwest

ACE Charter vs. East Laurens

Bleckley County vs. Jefferson County

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 0-0, 5-0

Toombs County 0-0, 5-0

Vidalia 0-0, 3-2

Sav. Country Day 0-0, 2-3

Swainsboro 0-0, 1-5

WEEK 7

Savannah Christian at Class 4A Blessed Trinity (Cancelled)

Toombs County at Class 2A Tattnall County

Vidalia vs. Class 2A Pierce County

REGION 4

Jasper County 1-0, 4-1

Social Circle 1-0, 3-2

Putnam County 1-0, 2-3

Lamar County 0-0, 3-1

McNair 0-1, 2-3

Towers 0-1, 2-2

Utopian Academy 0-1, 0-5

WEEK 7

Towers vs. Class 4A Southeast Whitfield

Lamar County vs. McNair

Putnam County vs. Social Circle

Utopian Academy vs. Jasper County

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Wesleyan 1-0, 4-1

Mount Vernon 1-0, 3-1

Fellowship Christian 1-0, 3-2

King’s Ridge 0-1, 4-1

Mt. Pisgah 0-1, 0-5

St. Francis 0-1, 0-5

Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-0 ++

Sub Region B

Landmark Christian 0-0, 4-1

Mount Paran 0-0, 4-1

B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 3-2

Whitefield Academy 0-0, 3-2

Walker 0-0, 2-3

WEEK 7

King’s Ridge vs. St. Francis

Mount Vernon vs. Fellowship Christian

Walker vs. B.E.S.T. Academy

Wesleyan vs. Mount Pisgah

Whitefield Academy vs. Mount Paran

REGION 6

Temple 1-0, 4-1

Bremen 1-0, 3-2

Darlington 1-0, 3-2

Heard County 0-0, 2-2

Model 0-1, 2-3

Haralson County 0-1, 1-4

Pepperell 0-1, 0-5

WEEK 7

Darlington vs. Pepperell

Heard County vs. Haralson County

Temple vs. Bremen

REGION 7

Chattooga 2-0, 5-0

Fannin County 2-0, 5-0

Christian Heritage 2-0, 4-1

Gordon Central 1-1, 2-2

Gordon Lee 1-1, 3-2

Armuchee 0-2, 3-2

Coosa 0-2, 2-3

Dade County 0-2, 1-4

WEEK 7

Armuchee vs. Dade County

Coosa vs. Christian Heritage

Fannin County vs. Gordon Central

Gordon Lee vs. Chattooga

REGION 8

Athens Academy 1-0, 5-0

Rabun County 1-0, 4-1

Elbert County 1-0, 2-3

Providence Christian 0-0, 1-3

Commerce 0-2, 2-3

Banks County 0-1, 0-5

Oglethorpe County 0-1, 0-5

WEEK 7

Athens Academy vs. Oglethorpe County

Elbert County vs. Commerce

Rabun County vs. Providence Christian

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mark Brock, DeKalb County Athle

Here’s how the region races look at halfway point
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brooks County’s upset bid stopped with last-second field goal
Placeholder Image

Class 2A: Week 7 games to watch
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Favorites dominate as Regions 7, 8 kick off league play
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia high school football games rescheduled for Hurricane Helene — Updated list1h ago
‘Organized pandemonium’: GHSA expects 75-100 rescheduled football games
Phillip Brown named Falcons Coach of the Week
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Hurricane Helene will make landfall tonight: What to expect in Georgia0m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents