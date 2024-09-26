Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 7 primer; Region 1 completes pair of Wednesday games

On Wednesday, Region 1 weathered the storm and got a pair matchup in with Thomasville and Jeff Davis and Bacon County versus Berrien. Thomasville scored a 31-7 victory and Jeff Davis suffered its second-straight region loss after dropping a tough 28-21 game against Brantley County last week. As previously mentioned, Brantley County was 0-4 and Jeff Davis was 4-0 heading into their region opener and now Jeff Davis will be battling to salvage its season and earn a favorable playoff seed. In the second matchup, Bacon County scored a 51-12 win over Berrien to improve to 1-1 in region play. No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald will visit Appling County this week for a non-region game and Brantley County will look to join Thomasville at 2-0 in Region 1 with its trip to Worth County—which fell 28-21 to Fitzgerald last week.
In Region 2, Washington County scored a 40-0 win over Central-Macon on Wednesday to improve to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the region standings. This post will be updated with kickoff times on Friday to accommodate the changes.
Week 7 Schedule and Standings
REGION 1
Thomasville 1-0, 4-1
Fitzgerald 1-0, 3-1
Brantley County 1-0, 1-4
Berrien 0-0, 0-4
Jeff Davis 0-1, 4-1
Bacon County 0-1, 3-2
Worth County 0-1, 2-3
WEEK 7
Bacon County 51, Berrien 12
Jeff Davis vs. Thomasville 31, Jeff Davis 7
Worth County vs. Brantley County
Fitzgerald vs. Class 2A Appling County
REGION 2
Dodge County 4-0, 5-0
Dublin 4-0, 5-0
Northeast 4-0, 4-1
ACE Charter 2-2, 3-2
Southwest 2-2, 2-3
Washington County 3-2, 3-3
Bleckley County 1-3, 2-3
East Laurens 1-3, 2-2
Central-Macon 0-5, 0-6
Jefferson County 0-4, 0-5
WEEK 7
Washington County 40, Central-Macon 0
Dodge County vs. Southwest
ACE Charter vs. East Laurens
Bleckley County vs. Jefferson County
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 0-0, 5-0
Toombs County 0-0, 5-0
Vidalia 0-0, 3-2
Sav. Country Day 0-0, 2-3
Swainsboro 0-0, 1-5
WEEK 7
Savannah Christian at Class 4A Blessed Trinity (Cancelled)
Toombs County at Class 2A Tattnall County
Vidalia vs. Class 2A Pierce County
REGION 4
Jasper County 1-0, 4-1
Social Circle 1-0, 3-2
Putnam County 1-0, 2-3
Lamar County 0-0, 3-1
McNair 0-1, 2-3
Towers 0-1, 2-2
Utopian Academy 0-1, 0-5
WEEK 7
Towers vs. Class 4A Southeast Whitfield
Lamar County vs. McNair
Putnam County vs. Social Circle
Utopian Academy vs. Jasper County
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Wesleyan 1-0, 4-1
Mount Vernon 1-0, 3-1
Fellowship Christian 1-0, 3-2
King’s Ridge 0-1, 4-1
Mt. Pisgah 0-1, 0-5
St. Francis 0-1, 0-5
Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-0 ++
Sub Region B
Landmark Christian 0-0, 4-1
Mount Paran 0-0, 4-1
B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 3-2
Whitefield Academy 0-0, 3-2
Walker 0-0, 2-3
WEEK 7
King’s Ridge vs. St. Francis
Mount Vernon vs. Fellowship Christian
Walker vs. B.E.S.T. Academy
Wesleyan vs. Mount Pisgah
Whitefield Academy vs. Mount Paran
REGION 6
Temple 1-0, 4-1
Bremen 1-0, 3-2
Darlington 1-0, 3-2
Heard County 0-0, 2-2
Model 0-1, 2-3
Haralson County 0-1, 1-4
Pepperell 0-1, 0-5
WEEK 7
Darlington vs. Pepperell
Heard County vs. Haralson County
Temple vs. Bremen
REGION 7
Chattooga 2-0, 5-0
Fannin County 2-0, 5-0
Christian Heritage 2-0, 4-1
Gordon Central 1-1, 2-2
Gordon Lee 1-1, 3-2
Armuchee 0-2, 3-2
Coosa 0-2, 2-3
Dade County 0-2, 1-4
WEEK 7
Armuchee vs. Dade County
Coosa vs. Christian Heritage
Fannin County vs. Gordon Central
Gordon Lee vs. Chattooga
REGION 8
Athens Academy 1-0, 5-0
Rabun County 1-0, 4-1
Elbert County 1-0, 2-3
Providence Christian 0-0, 1-3
Commerce 0-2, 2-3
Banks County 0-1, 0-5
Oglethorpe County 0-1, 0-5
WEEK 7
Athens Academy vs. Oglethorpe County
Elbert County vs. Commerce
Rabun County vs. Providence Christian
About the Author