Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 7 primer; Region 1 completes pair of Wednesday games

On Wednesday, Region 1 weathered the storm and got a pair matchup in with Thomasville and Jeff Davis and Bacon County versus Berrien. Thomasville scored a 31-7 victory and Jeff Davis suffered its second-straight region loss after dropping a tough 28-21 game against Brantley County last week. As previously mentioned, Brantley County was 0-4 and Jeff Davis was 4-0 heading into their region opener and now Jeff Davis will be battling to salvage its season and earn a favorable playoff seed. In the second matchup, Bacon County scored a 51-12 win over Berrien to improve to 1-1 in region play. No. 5 ranked Fitzgerald will visit Appling County this week for a non-region game and Brantley County will look to join Thomasville at 2-0 in Region 1 with its trip to Worth County—which fell 28-21 to Fitzgerald last week.

In Region 2, Washington County scored a 40-0 win over Central-Macon on Wednesday to improve to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the region standings. This post will be updated with kickoff times on Friday to accommodate the changes.

Week 7 Schedule and Standings