Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 5 Takeaways; Darlington avenges Whitefield Academy

The Week 5 slate offered a lighter schedule for Region 1 and 2 this week as just 4 of the combined 17 teams in the two regions are playing this week. In Region 5, Darlington (2-2) outlasted Whitefield Academy (2-2) 27-20 at home in a non-region matchup. Darlington, of Region 6-A Division I, fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter but recovered quickly to take a 20-13 lead at halftime. Tigers quarterback Sammy Kunczewski rushed for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Myles Twyman gave Darlington a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter on an 11-yard rush. Jayce Donaldson had a long interception return for a touchdown to give Darlington its seven-point lead at the half. Whitefield Academy tied the game late in the third quarter, but Kunczewski rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and had the game-sealing interception on defense, deep in Tigers territory with under a minute to play. Whitefield Academy defeated Darlington 28-14 in last year’s first round.

Chattooga defeated Gordon Central 56-6. Running back Zayden Cook entered Week 5 as the state’s leading rusher and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with a 7-yard touchdown run that gave the Indians a 49-6 lead with 1:05 left in the third. Chattooga’s Quarry Gibson scored first to put the Indians on the board and added a 64-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0. Gibson found Matthew Bryant for a 20-yard touchdown and the lead grew to 28-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Cook. Gibson added his second touchdown pass of the half to increase the lead to 35-0 and Chattooga scored on a blocked punt to increase the lead to 42-0 before the host Warriors got on the board. Cook’s 7-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 49-6 to force a running clock in the fourth. The Indians are 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

No. 6-ranked Rabun County won the team’s third game of the season, defeating No. 8 Bremen in a narrow 24-21 victory. The scoring began with under three minutes left in the first quarter as Rabun County struck first with a Noah English rushing touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead. The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter where they were answered with a Bremen touchdown to cut the lead back to seven points with around five minutes left in the first half. Rabun County knocked through a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the half. The Blue Devils answered Rabun County’s strong first half but came out hot to start the second half, scoring 14 unanswered to take a 21-17 lead with around five minutes left in the third quarter. With a little under four minutes left in the game, the Wildcats found the end zone for their first points of the second half thanks to a rushing touchdown from Lake Evans. The victory against Bremen gives the Wildcats a two-game win streak after last week’s win against Dalton and a three-game win streak against Bremen in their first matchup since 2020.