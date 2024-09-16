High School Sports

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 5 Takeaways; Darlington avenges Whitefield Academy

1 hour ago

The Week 5 slate offered a lighter schedule for Region 1 and 2 this week as just 4 of the combined 17 teams in the two regions are playing this week. In Region 5, Darlington (2-2) outlasted Whitefield Academy (2-2) 27-20 at home in a non-region matchup. Darlington, of Region 6-A Division I, fell behind 13-0 in the first quarter but recovered quickly to take a 20-13 lead at halftime. Tigers quarterback Sammy Kunczewski rushed for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Myles Twyman gave Darlington a 14-13 lead early in the second quarter on an 11-yard rush. Jayce Donaldson had a long interception return for a touchdown to give Darlington its seven-point lead at the half. Whitefield Academy tied the game late in the third quarter, but Kunczewski rushed for a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter and had the game-sealing interception on defense, deep in Tigers territory with under a minute to play. Whitefield Academy defeated Darlington 28-14 in last year’s first round.

Chattooga defeated Gordon Central 56-6. Running back Zayden Cook entered Week 5 as the state’s leading rusher and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with a 7-yard touchdown run that gave the Indians a 49-6 lead with 1:05 left in the third. Chattooga’s Quarry Gibson scored first to put the Indians on the board and added a 64-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0. Gibson found Matthew Bryant for a 20-yard touchdown and the lead grew to 28-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Cook. Gibson added his second touchdown pass of the half to increase the lead to 35-0 and Chattooga scored on a blocked punt to increase the lead to 42-0 before the host Warriors got on the board. Cook’s 7-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 49-6 to force a running clock in the fourth. The Indians are 4-0 for the first time since 2009.

No. 6-ranked Rabun County won the team’s third game of the season, defeating No. 8 Bremen in a narrow 24-21 victory. The scoring began with under three minutes left in the first quarter as Rabun County struck first with a Noah English rushing touchdown to take the early 7-0 lead. The Wildcats took a 14-0 lead into the second quarter where they were answered with a Bremen touchdown to cut the lead back to seven points with around five minutes left in the first half. Rabun County knocked through a field goal to take a 17-7 lead into the half. The Blue Devils answered Rabun County’s strong first half but came out hot to start the second half, scoring 14 unanswered to take a 21-17 lead with around five minutes left in the third quarter. With a little under four minutes left in the game, the Wildcats found the end zone for their first points of the second half thanks to a rushing touchdown from Lake Evans. The victory against Bremen gives the Wildcats a two-game win streak after last week’s win against Dalton and a three-game win streak against Bremen in their first matchup since 2020.

Additonally, Gordon Lee got touchdown runs from three players in a 42-0 romp of Armuchee to move to 3-1 on the season. Logan Price, Peyton Grove and Layne Vaughn each scored a rushing touchdown while Landon Norton had one reception for 59 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Dustin Day was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Mt. Paran rushed for 462 yards and six touchdowns on the evening to move past Cherokee Chrisitan 42-14. Senior Andrew Overton led with 13 carries for 197 yards and two touchdowns, sophomore Gavin Steele had 11 carries for 101 yards and a touchdowns and sophomore Christian Holmes, sophomore Easton George and senior Sam Westbrook each had one touchdown run.

Week 5 Results and Standings

REGION 1

Jeff Davis 0-0, 4-0

Bacon County 0-0, 3-1

Thomasville 0-0, 3-1

Fitzgerald 0-0, 2-1

Worth County 0-0, 2-2

Berrien 0-0, 0-4

Brantley County 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Bacon County 41, Lanier County 14

Fitzgerald 23, Brooks County 13

REGION 2

Dublin 3-0, 4-0

Dodge County 3-0, 4-0

Northeast 3-0, 3-1

ACE Charter 3-1, 2-1

Bleckley County 1-2, 2-2

Washington County 1-2, 1-3

East Laurens 1-2, 2-2

Southwest 1-2, 1-3

Central-Macon 0-3, 0-4

Jefferson County 0-3, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

ACE Charter 51, Wilkinson County 14

Dodge County 13, Vidalia 7

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 0-0, 5-0

Toombs County 0-0, 4-0

Vidalia 0-0, 3-2

Sav. Country Day 0-0, 1-3

Swainsboro 0-0, 1-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Savannah Christian 28, Fellowship Christian 7

Thomson 56, Swainsboro 7

Toombs County 56, Charlton County 18

Dodge County 13, Vidalia 7

REGION 4

Lamar County 0-0, 3-0

Jasper County 0-0, 3-1

McNair 0-0, 2-2

Social Circle 0-0, 2-2

Towers 0-0, 1-2

Putnam County 0-0, 1-3

Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Japser County 10, Jackson 7

REGION 5

Sub Region A

King’s Ridge 0-0, 4-0

Wesleyan 0-0, 3-1

Mount Vernon 0-0, 2-1

Fellowship Christian 0-0, 2-2

Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-4

St. Francis 0-0, 0-4

Mount Bethel 0-0, 3-0 ++

Sub Region B

Landmark Christian 0-0, 3-1

Mount Paran 0-0, 3-1

B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 3-2

Whitefield Academy 0-0, 2-2

Walker 0-0 ,2-3

Friday, Sept. 13

Savannah Christian 28, Fellowship Christian 7

Landmark Christian 35, South Atlanta 28

Mount Bethel Christian 20, Cross Keys 13

Mount Paran 42, Cherokee Christian 14

Mount Vernon 57, B.E.S.T. Academy 20

Walker 33, Heritage-Newnan 0

Darlington 27, Whitefield Academy 20

REGION 6

Temple 0-0, 3-1

Bremen 0-0, 2-1

Heard County 0-0, 2-1

Model 0-0, 2-2

Darlington 0-0, 1-2

Haralson County 0-0, 1-3

Pepperell 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Rabun County 24, Bremen 21

Darlington 27, Whitefield 20

Bowdon 35, Heard County 21

REGION 7

Chattooga 0-0, 4-0

Fannin County 0-0, 4-0

Christian Heritage 0-0, 3-1

Gordon Lee 0-0, 3-1

Armuchee 0-0, 3-1

Coosa 0-0, 2-2

Gordon Central 0-0, 2-2

Dade County 0-0, 1-3

Friday, Sept. 13

Christian Heritage 38, Dade County 26

Fannin County 42, Coosa 0

Chattooga 56, Gordon Central 6

Gordon Lee 42, Armuchee 0

REGION 8

Athens Academy 0-0, 4-0

Rabun County 0-0, 3-1

Commerce 0-0, 2-2

Elbert County 0-0, 1-3

Providence Christian 0-0, 1-3

Banks County 0-0, 0-4

Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-4

Friday, Sept. 13

Cherokee Bluff 42, Banks County 0

Lincoln County 31, Elbert County 28

Rabun County 24, Bremen 21

