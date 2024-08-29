Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 3 Primer

Breaking: Georgia voters will choose from six presidential candidates in November
Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)

Fellowship Christian Paladins helmets rest on the field at Barron Stadium in Rome on Aug. 19, 2022 during the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic. (Adam Krohn/for the AJC)
By Craig Sager II
16 minutes ago

The Week 3 slate kicks off with one Thursday night matchup and just shy of 50 total games for Class A Division I. Entering this week, there are just 21 undefeated teams left (counting 1-0 Mt. Bethel). Region 1 became the only region with three teams in the Class A Division I top 10 this week and will be worth watching with major matchups across the board. No. 2 Thomasville and No. 9 Jeff Davis are both off to 2-0 starts and No. 6 Fitzgerald will be fresh off a bye after its narrow 19-13 loss to Class A Division II No. 4 ranked Irwin County. This week, Thomasville will take on 0-1 Cairo—which fell 44-14 to Thomas County Central in its opener last week. Jeff Davis will host a 2-0 Charlton County team that is coming off a 61-13 victory over Brantley County and 19-0 win over McIntosh County Academy. Fitzgerald will be taking on 0-2 Crisp County out of Class 2A—which is fresh off tough losses to ranked opponents Sumter County (20-19) and Lovett (30-14). Bacon County bounced back from a 36-21 loss to Clinch County with a 38-21 win over Telfair County last Friday and will visit 1-1 Treutlen this Friday. Worth County defeated Turner County 44-6, but dropped a tough 55-46 shootout to Irwin County last week. Now, Worth County will host Dooly County. Brantley County will take on defending Class 2A state champion Pierce County and Berrien will visit Telfair County, which was defeated by Region 1 rival Bacon County 38-21 last week.

Region 2 enters its second-straight week of a full slate of region games. As it stands, the Northeast at Washington County game will be the only 1-0 vs. 1-0 matchup out of the five. No. 3 ranked Dublin will visit Southwest, No. 7 Dodge County will host Central-Macon and ACE Charter will travel to Jefferson County. Bleckley County’s loss to Dodge County last week sent the Royals out of the top 10 in place of the Indians and they will be traveling to East Laurens looking to pick up the region victory.

In Region 3, No. 1 ranked Toombs County will travel to South Effingham after opening its season last week with an impressive 55-14 win over Dougherty. Savannah Christian dominated Class 4A New Hampstead 35-7 last week to improve to 2-0 and will take on Region 8′s Providence Christian at home with a chance to continue its title bid. Swainsboro dropped a 24-21 loss to ECI last week and will look for its first win of the year at home against Metter.

REGION 1

Jeff Davis 0-0, 2-0

Thomasville 0-0, 2-0

Worth County 0-0, 1-1

Bacon County 0-0, 1-1

Berrien 0-0, 0-2

Brantley County 0-0, 0-2

Fitzgerald 0-0, 0-1

Friday, Aug. 30

Bacon County at Treutlen

Berrien at Telfair County

Brantley County at Pierce County

Fitzgerald vs. Crisp County

Jeff Davis vs. Charlton County

Thomasville at Cairo

Worth County vs. Dooly County

REGION 2

Dublin 1-0, 2-0

ACE Charter 1-0, 1-0

Dodge County 1-0, 1-0

Northeast 1-0, 1-1

Washington County 1-0, 1-1

Bleckley County 0-1, 1-1

East Laurens 0-1, 1-1

Central-Macon 0-1, 0-2

Jefferson County 0-1, 0-2

Southwest 0-1, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30 (ALL REGION GAMES)

*Dodge County vs. Central-Macon

*East Laurens vs. Bleckley County

*Jefferson County vs. ACE Charter

*Southwest vs. Dublin

*Washington County vs. Northeast

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 0-0, 2-0

Toombs County 0-0, 1-0

Vidalia 0-0, 1-1

Sav. Country Day 0-0, 0-2

Swainsboro 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30

Savannah Christian vs. Providence Christian

Savannah Country Day at Porter Gaud

Swainsboro vs. Metter

Toombs County at South Effingham

Vidalia vs. Tattnall County

REGION 4

Lamar County 0-0, 1-0

Towers 0-0, 1-0

Social Circle 0-0, 1-0

Jasper County 0-0, 1-1

McNair 0-0, 1-1

Putnam County 0-0, 0-2

Utopian Academy 0-0, 0-2

Thursday, Aug. 29

Towers vs. Landmark Christian

Friday, Aug. 30

Jasper County vs. Wilkinson County

Lamar County vs. Jackson

McNair vs. Midtown

Putnam County at Laney

Social Circle vs. KIPP Atlanta

Utopian Academy vs. Forest Park

REGION 5

Sub Region A

King’s Ridge 0-0, 2-0

Wesleyan 0-0, 2-0

Fellowship Christian 0-0, 1-1

Mount Vernon 0-0, 1-1

Mt. Pisgah 0-0, 0-2

St. Francis 0-0, 0-2

Mount Bethel 0-0, 1-0 ++

Sub Region B

B.E.S.T. Academy 0-0, 2-0

Landmark Christian 0-0, 1-1

Mount Paran 0-0, 1-1

Walker 0-0 ,1-1

Whitefield Academy 0-0, 1-1

Thursday, Aug. 29

Landmark Christian vs. Towers

Friday, Aug. 30

B.E.S.T. Academy vs. Mount Pisgah

King’s Ridge Christian at Heritage-Newnan

Mount Paran vs. St. Francis

Mount Vernon vs. Brookstone

Walker vs. Dominion Christian

Wesleyan at Elbert County

REGION 6

Heard County 0-0, 2-0

Temple 0-0, 2-0

Bremen 0-0, 1-0

Haralson County 0-0, 1-1

Model 0-0, 1-1

Darlington 0-0, 0-2

Pepperell 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30

Bremen vs. Bowdon

Darlington at Ridgeland

Haralson County vs. Greene County

Heard County at Murphy (NC)

Model vs. Coosa

Pepperell at Christian Heritage

Temple at Trion

REGION 7

Chattooga 0-0, 2-0

Fannin County 0-0, 2-0

Armuchee 0-0, 1-0

Coosa 0-0, 1-0

Gordon Central 0-0, 1-1

Christian Heritage 0-0, 1-1

Gordon Lee 0-0, 1-1

Dade County 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30

Armuchee vs. Cherokee Christian

Christian Heritage vs. Pepperell

Coosa at Model

Dade County at LaFayette

Fannin County at Union County

Gordon Central at Josey

REGION 8

Athens Academy 0-0, 2-0

Rabun County 0-0, 1-1

Banks County 0-0, 0-1

Commerce 0-0, 0-2

Elbert County 0-0, 0-2

Oglethorpe County 0-0, 0-2

Providence Christian 0-0, 0-2

Friday, Aug. 30

Athens Academy vs. Shaw

Banks County vs. Franklin County

Commerce at Luella

Elbert County vs. Wesleyan

Oglethorpe County vs. Washington-Wilkes

Providence Christian vs. Savannah Christian

