Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 13 primer and PSR seeding breakdown

When Week 13 kicks off Thursday night, much of the state will already have wrapped up its regular seasons with their eyes on the playoffs, but the games left on the Class A Div. 1 schedule will all have an impact, because every game played is fed into the Postseason Rankings that will ultimately decide the playoff seeding.

The way the PSR works is certainly different than previous years, but here is the basic rundown of how the Class A Div. 1 brackets will be determined. The final brackets are expected to be set by Saturday morning according to the GHSA. All of the private schools in Class A Div. 1 will go into the separate Class A-3A Private playoff bracket. There were three private schools that won their regions this year (Region 3, Savannah Christian, Region 5′s Fellowship and Region 8′s Athens Academy) and so the Class –Div. 1 bracket will take the other five region champions and those will be the No. 1-through No. 5 seeds in the 32-team Class A-Div. 1 bracket. Regions 5, 6, 7 and 8 have already completed their full schedules. Only Region 1 (3), Region 2 (3), Region 3 (2) and Region 4 (1) have games left to be played.

If the current PSR standings listed below are not impacted by the remaining 9 games played this week, then Fannin County would be the No. 1 seed. Region 3 champion Savannah Christian is already finished with its season and is No. 1 with a sizeable margin, but is leaving for the A-3A Private bracket and so Fannin County would be the No. 1 seed ahead of No. 2 Dublin. Region 1 is the region to focus on this week and it will determine if Thomasville or Worth County is the Region 1 champion. Worth County defeated Thomasville this season and Fitzgerald’s loss to Jeff Davis last week puts the Purple Hurricanes at 4-2 in the region. Thomasville is already done with its season at 5-1 and therefore is guaranteed either the No. 1 or No. 2 finish in the region. If Worth County defeats Brantley County on Friday, then Worth County wins Region 1 with a 5-1 record and the tiebreaker over Thomasville. Fitzgerald, which knocked itself out of the region championship race last week, will play a makeup game with Class 2A’s new No. 1 team Appling County. For Fitzgerald, this game is an opportunity to earn a win against a highly-rated team from an upper classification and potentially be able to host in the playoffs. Heading into these matchups, Thomasville is at No. 7, Fitzgerald is at 16 and Worth County is at No. 20. Amazingly, all Worth County has to do is defeat Brantley County and they would be a top 5 seed guaranteed as a region champion, even if the win doesn’t move them higher than their current position at No. 20.