Class A Div. 1 Blog: Week 10 Primer; Elbert County takes on unbeaten Athens Academy

There will be 23 region games played this week and one non-region matchup between upstart Mount Bethel Christian and Dominion Christian. All of the action will be on Friday night and although there are no outright region championship matchups, this is going to be the week that determines which teams will be playing for region titles in the final weeks of the regular season. In Region 1, Brantley County is coming off a bye and will travel to Thomasville—just one week after the Bulldogs scored a major 23-8 win over Fitzgerald. Thomasville’s region loss came to Worth County—which is 2-1 and has its only loss to Fitzgerald. This week, Fitzgerald will look to bounce back on the road at winless Berrien and Worth County travels to Bacon County. All three region front-runners will be favored and if Fitzgerald, Thomasville and Worth County are victorious this week, then it will present a potential tie-breaker at the top and then a battle.

In Region 2, No. 5 ranked Dodge County can improve to 8-0 overall and 7-0 in region play this week against Jefferson County. The Indians will be heavily favored against 0-5 Jefferson County and a victory would set up fireworks for their final two games, which will be played against Northeast and Dublin. Northeast fell 17-7 last week to Dublin for its first region loss of the year and will have Central-Macon, Dodge County and East Laurens these next three weeks. A win over Central-Macon on Friday would set the Raiders up for a matchup with Dodge County that could re-insert Northeast into the region title hunt when they faceoff on Oct. 25. As for Dublin, the Fighting Irish will visit Bleckley County this week and host Central-Macon before their season finale at Dodge County on Nov. 1. Currently, Dublin (No. 2), Dodge County (No. 5) and Northeast (No. 6) are all ranked in the top 10. As for the rest of the classification, the good news is that the new playoff rating system.

In Region 3, No. 1 Toombs County will finally play its region opener and it will be the Bulldogs’ first game in four weeks. Toombs County got off to a 5-0 start and then had its final non-region game against Tattnall County cancelled during the Hurricane Helene week on Sept. 27. As a result, Toombs County has been off since its 61-0 win over Hamilton Florida on Sept. 20. On Friday, Toombs County will visit Savannah Country Day. Savannah Christian is off this week and will face Toombs County in two weeks on Nov. 1. Elsewhere in Region 3, Swainsboro will travel to Vidalia.