Class A Div. 1 Blog: Second Round Primer

Home teams went 14-of-16 in the first round of the Class A Div. 1 playoffs. The road warriors were No. 28 Bleckley County and No. 19 Elbert County and both pulled off wide margins in their first round triumphs. Bleckley County topped No. 5 seed Social Circle 41-16 and Elbert County defeated No. 14 Gordon Lee. As a result, All 1-16 seeds remain with the exception of No. 5 and No. 14. No. 1 seed Fannin County will host Jeff Davis, which is in the second round for the first time since 2021 after its 33-17 win over Washington County. Fannin County, the No. 1 seed, defeated Vidalia 41-7 last week to reach 11-0 for the second time in school history. Lawson Sullivan passed for 152 yards and rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Callihan ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Callihan has rushed for 1,627 yards this season. Sullivan has passed for 1,821 yards and run for 1,317. No. 8 seed Northeast Macon will host No. 9 seed Lamar County. Both teams finished runner-ups in their respective regions and share identical 9-2 records. In the last round, Lamar County (476) and Northeast (359) ran for a combined 835 yards. Lamar County was 0-2 passing, while Northeast was 3-5 through the air.

Upset-minded Bleckley County will travel to No. 12 Fitzgerald. Despite being a No. 28 seed, the Royals were one of the biggest winners last round and advanced to the sweet sixteen for the fifth-straight time. Fitzgerald ended its season with a big win over Appling County and cruised to a 42-21 win over Rabun County in the first round. Below Fitzgerald and Bleckley County is a top 10 showdown between No. 13 seed Dodge County and host No. 4 seed Worth County. Worth County is 5-0 all-time against Dodge County, including victories in 2022 (47-38) and 2023 (40-34 in overtime) when the teams were together in Region 1-2A.

On the top right side of the bracket, No. 3 seed Heard County will host Elbert County. Sophomore Ethan Tisdale had a six touchdown performance—passing for four touchdowns and running for two in the Braves’ 45-13 win over McNair last round. No. 11 seed Commerce will take on No. 6 seed Toombs County. Toombs County is looking to secure back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time since 1995 and Commerce is also a win away from returning to the quarterfinals after reaching that feat last season.