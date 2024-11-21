Class A Div. 1 Blog: Second Round Primer

Home teams went 14-of-16 in the first round of the Class A Div. 1 playoffs. The road warriors were No. 28 Bleckley County and No. 19 Elbert County and both pulled off wide margins in their first round triumphs. Bleckley County topped No. 5 seed Social Circle 41-16 and Elbert County defeated No. 14 Gordon Lee. As a result, All 1-16 seeds remain with the exception of No. 5 and No. 14. No. 1 seed Fannin County will host Jeff Davis, which is in the second round for the first time since 2021 after its 33-17 win over Washington County. Fannin County, the No. 1 seed, defeated Vidalia 41-7 last week to reach 11-0 for the second time in school history. Lawson Sullivan passed for 152 yards and rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Carson Callihan ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Callihan has rushed for 1,627 yards this season. Sullivan has passed for 1,821 yards and run for 1,317. No. 8 seed Northeast Macon will host No. 9 seed Lamar County. Both teams finished runner-ups in their respective regions and share identical 9-2 records. In the last round, Lamar County (476) and Northeast (359) ran for a combined 835 yards. Lamar County was 0-2 passing, while Northeast was 3-5 through the air.
Upset-minded Bleckley County will travel to No. 12 Fitzgerald. Despite being a No. 28 seed, the Royals were one of the biggest winners last round and advanced to the sweet sixteen for the fifth-straight time. Fitzgerald ended its season with a big win over Appling County and cruised to a 42-21 win over Rabun County in the first round. Below Fitzgerald and Bleckley County is a top 10 showdown between No. 13 seed Dodge County and host No. 4 seed Worth County. Worth County is 5-0 all-time against Dodge County, including victories in 2022 (47-38) and 2023 (40-34 in overtime) when the teams were together in Region 1-2A.
On the top right side of the bracket, No. 3 seed Heard County will host Elbert County. Sophomore Ethan Tisdale had a six touchdown performance—passing for four touchdowns and running for two in the Braves’ 45-13 win over McNair last round. No. 11 seed Commerce will take on No. 6 seed Toombs County. Toombs County is looking to secure back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time since 1995 and Commerce is also a win away from returning to the quarterfinals after reaching that feat last season.
Temple has produced the best season in school history this year and will travel to Thomasville as the two 9-2 teams square off. The winner will take on the winner of Jasper County and Dublin. Jasper County (8-3) will try to serve Dublin (11-0) its first loss of the season.
On the Class A-3A Private side, Savannah Country Day will visit Savannah Christian in a rematch of their 38-7 game in region play that No. 1 seed Savannah Christian won. North Cobb Christian and Whitefield Academy will square off and are both coming off first round byes. Providence Christian will travel to Prince Avenue Christian after winning its first-ever playoff game last round and undefeated Athens Academy will host Aquinas in a rematch of Athens Academy’s 45-22 win in its season opener. Wesleyan travels to Christian Heritage and King’s Ridge visits Fellowship Christian in a rematch of this year’s 45-7 win by Fellowship.
REGION 1
Worth County 5-1, 7-3, 8-3 [4]
Thomasville 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [7]
Fitzgerald 4-2, 7-3, 8-3 [12]
Jeff Davis 3-3, 7-3, 8-3 [16]
Bacon County 1-5, 4-6, 4-7 [20]
Brantley County 2-3, 2-8
Berrien 1-4, 1-9
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14
[7] Thomasville 48, [20] Bacon County 6
[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21
[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17
Second Round
Fri. Nov. 22
[4] Worth County vs. [13] Dodge County
[7] Thomasville vs. [10] Temple
[12] Fitzgerald vs. [28] Bleckley County
[16] Jeff Davis at [1] Fannin County
REGION 2
Dublin 9-0, 10-0, 11-0 [2]
Northeast 8-1, 8-2, 9-2 [8]
Dodge County 7-2, 8-2, 9-2 [13]
Washington County 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 [17]
ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4, 6-5 [18]
Southwest 4-5, 4-6, 4-7 [27]
Bleckley County 3-6, 4-6, 5-6 [28]
East Laurens 2-7, 3-7
Jefferson County 0-8, 1-9
Central-Macon 0-9, 0-10
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[2] Dubin 63, [31] Gordon Central 9
[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7
[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14
[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17
[15] Jasper County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31
[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8
[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
[2] Dublin vs. [15] Japser County
[8] Northeast vs. [9] Lamar County
[13] Dodge County at [4] Worth County
[28] Bleckley County at [12] Fitzgerald
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0, 9-0 <1>
Toombs County 3-1, 8-1, 9-1 [6]
Sav. Country Day 1-3, 4-6, 5-6 <17>
Swainsboro 2-2, 3-7, 3-8 [25]
Vidalia 0-4, 3-7, 3-8 [32]
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8
[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7
[[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7
<1> Savannah Christian BYE
<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
[1] Savannah Christian vs. [17] Savannah Country Day
[6] Toombs County vs. [11] Commerce
REGION 4
Social Circle 5-1, 7-3, 7-4 [5]
Lamar County 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [9]
Jasper County 4-2, 7-3, 8-3 [15]
Putnam County 4-2, 5-5, 5-6 [23]
McNair 2-4, 4-6, 4-7 [30]
Towers 1-5, 3-6
Utopian Academy 0-6, 0-10
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16
[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10
[15] Japser County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31
[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27
[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
[9] Lamar County at [8] Northeast
[15] Jasper County at [2] Dublin
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2, 8-2 <2>
Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2, 9-2 <10>
King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3, 8-3 <15>
Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4, 5-5 <16>
Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8, 2-9 <23>
St. Francis 0-5, 0-10
Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++
Sub Region B
Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3, 7-3 <9>
Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3, 7-4 <12>
Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3, 8-3 <13>
B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6
Walker 0-4, 2-8
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
<2> Fellowship Christian BYE
<9> Whitefield Academy BYE
<10> Wesleyan 41, <23> Mt. Pisgah 21
<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24
<13> Mount Paran 32, <20> Greater Atlanta Christian 29
<15> King’s Ridge 35, <18> Darlington 0
<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
<9> Whitefield Academy at <8> North Cobb Christian
<2> Fellowship Christian vs. <15> King’s Ridge
<10> Wesleyan at <7> Christian Heritage
<13> Mt. Paran at <4> Calvary Day
REGION 6
Heard County 6-0, 8-2, 9-2 [3]
Temple 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [10]
Darlington 3-3, 5-5, 5-6 <18>
Bremen 4-2, 6-4, 6-5 [22]
Pepperell 2-4, 2-8
Model 1-5, 3-7
Haralson County 0-6, 1-9
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair 13
[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27
<15> King’s Ridge Christian 35, <18> Darlington 0
[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
[3] Heard County vs. [19] Elbert County
[10] Temple at [7] Thomasville
REGION 7
Fannin County 7-0, 10-0, 11-0 [1]
Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2, 8-2 <7>
Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3, 7-4 [14]
Chattooga 3-4, 6-4, 6-5 [20]
Dade County 3-4, 4-6, 4-7 [24]
Coosa 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [29]
Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [31]
Armuchee 0-7, 3-7
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7
[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13
[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14
[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10
[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14
[2] Dublin 63, [31] Gordon Lee 9
<7> Christian Heritage BYE
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
[1] Fannin County vs. [16] Jeff Davis
<7> Christian Heritage vs. <10> Wesleyan
REGION 8
Athens Academy 6-0, 10-0 <3>
Commerce 5-1, 7-3, 8-3 [11]
Elbert County 4-2, 5-5, 6-5 [19]
Rabun County 3-3, 6-4, 6-5 [21]
Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8, 3-8 <21>
Banks County 2-4, 2-8
Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28
[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13
<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24
[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
<3> Athens Academy vs. <14> Aquinas
[11] Commerce at [6] Toombs County
[19] Elbert County at [3] Heard County
<21> Providence Christian at <5> Prince Avenue Christian
