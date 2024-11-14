Class A Div. 1 Blog: Playoff Primer; Region 2 sends seven teams into bracket

Class A Div. I’s 46 playoff qualifiers are the result of the natural split that places 32 teams in the Class A-Div. 1 bracket seeded 1-32 and then an additional 14 private schools from Class A-Div. 1 that will be represented in the the A-3A Private bracket. Region 1 is sending five teams to the playoffs, Region 2 has seven teams in the playoffs, led by No. 2 overall seed Dublin, Region 3 has its whole region in the playoffs with Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day qualifying for the A/3A Private and Toombs County, Swainsboro and Vidalia all making the cut with Vidalia earning the No. 32 overall seed as the last playoff qualifier. Region 4 has five playoff teams, Region 5 is sending eight teams into the playoffs. It would’ve been 10, but St. Francis and Walker have forfeited their remaining season.
Region 6 has four teams in the playoffs, led by No. 3 seed Heard County and No. 10 seed Temple. Darlington will be the No. 18 seed in the A/3A Private. Surprisingly, Region 7 qualified seven of its eight teams for the playoffs. Finally, Region 8 champion Athens Academy will be the No. 3 seed in the A/3A Private playoffs and Providence Christian will be the No. 21 seed. Three public school teams from Region 8 will be in the A Div. 1 playoffs with Commerce, Elbert County and Providence Christian.
Below is a guide for everything playoffs reguarding Class A Div. 1 and its eight regions. The private schools are differentiated. Listed is all of the Week 13 results, the final standings heading into the playoffs and all of the matchups. There is also one second round matchup already set. Whitefield Academy was supposed to host Walker in the first round as a No. 9 vs. No. 24 seed, but Walker forfeited. This means the Wolfpack will have a bye and will face No. 8 North Cobb Christian, which also has a first-round bye.
REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS & FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
Class A Div. 1 Seeds are placed in [Brackets]
Class A/3A Private Seeds are placed in <Arrows>
*All region Champs are listed at the top of their respective regions
REGION 1
Worth County 5-1, 7-3 [4] *
Thomasville 5-1, 8-2 [7]
Fitzgerald 4-2, 6-3 [12]
Jeff Davis 2-3, 6-3 [16]
Bacon County 1-5, 4-6 [20]
Brantley County 2-3, 2-7
Berrien 1-4, 1-8
Friday, Nov. 8
Jeff Davis 34, Berrien 6
Fitzgerald 21, Appling County 16 non-region makeup game
Worth County 49, Brantley County 0
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[4] Worth County vs. [29] Coosa
[7] Thomasville vs. [20] Bacon County
[12] Fitzgerald vs. [21] Rabun County
[16] Jeff Davis vs. [17] Washington County
REGION 2
Dodge County 9-0, 10-0 [2]
Northeast 8-1, 8-2 [8]
Dublin 7-2, 8-2 [13]
Washington County 6-3, 6-4 [17]
ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4 [18]
Southwest 4-5, 4-6 [27]
Bleckley County 3-6, 4-6 [28]
East Laurens 2-7, 3-7
Jefferson County 0-8, 1-9
Central-Macon 0-9, 0-10
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Bleckley County 48, Jefferson County 16
Friday, Nov. 8
Jefferson County 18, Central-Macon 7
Southwest 20, East Laurens 7
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[2] Dubin vs. [31] Gordon Central
[8] Northeast vs. [25] Swainsboro
[13] Dodge County vs. [20] Chattooga
[17] Washington County at [16] Jeff Davis
[18] ACE Charter at [15] Jasper County
[27] Southwest at [6] Toombs County
[28] Bleckley County at [5] Social Circle
REGION 3
Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0 <1>
Toombs County 3-1, 8-1 [6]
Sav. Country Day 1-3, 4-6 <17>
Swainsboro 2-2, 3-7 [25]
Vidalia 0-4, 3-7 [32]
Thursday, Nov. 7
Pierce County 41, Vidalia 0 *non-region makeup game
Friday, Nov. 8
Toombs County 44, Swainsboro 8
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[6] Toombs County vs. [27] Southwest
[32] Vidalia at [1] Fannin County
[25] Swainsboro at [8] Northeast
<1> Savannah Christian BYE
<17> Savannah Country Day at <16> Mount Vernon
REGION 4
Social Circle 5-1, 7-3 [5]
Lamar County 5-1, 8-2 [9]
Jasper County 4-2, 7-3 [15]
Putnam County 4-2, 5-5 [23]
McNair 2-4, 4-6 [30]
Towers 1-5, 3-6
Utopian Academy 0-6, 0-10
Friday, Nov. 8
Jasper County 63, Utopian Academy 0
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[5] Social Circle vs. [28] Bleckley County
[9] Lamar County vs. [24] Dade County
[15] Japser County vs. [18] ACE Charter
[23] Putnam County at [10] Temple
[30] McNair at [3] Heard County
REGION 5
Sub Region A
Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2 <2>
Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2 <10>
King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3 <15>
Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4 <16>
Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8 <23>
St. Francis 0-5, 0-10
Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++
Sub Region B
Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3 <9>
Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3 <12>
Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3 <13>
B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6
Walker 0-4, 2-8
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
<2> Fellowship Christian BYE <9> Whitefield Academy BYE
<10> Wesleyan vs. <23> Mt. Pisgah
<12> Landmark Christian vs. <21> Providence Christian
<13> Mount Paran vs. <20> Greater Atlanta Christian
<15> King’s Ridge vs. <18> Darlington
<16> Mount Vernon vs. <17> Savannah Country Day
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 22
<9> Whitefield Academy at <8> North Cobb Christian
REGION 6
Heard County 6-0, 8-2 [3]
Temple 5-1, 8-2 [10]
Bremen 4-2, 6-4 [18]
Darlington 3-3, 5-5 <22>
Pepperell 2-4, 2-8
Model 1-5, 3-7
Haralson County 0-6, 1-9
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[3] Heard County vs. [30] McNair
[10] Temple vs. [23] Putnam County
<18> Darlington at <15> King’s Ridge Christian
[22] Bremen at [11] Commerce
REGION 7
Fannin County 7-0, 10-0 [1]
Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2 <7>
Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3 [14]
Chattooga 3-4, 6-4 [20]
Dade County 3-4, 4-6 [24]
Coosa 2-5, 4-6 [29]
Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6 [31]
Armuchee 0-7, 3-7
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[1] Fannin County vs. [32] Vidalia
[14] Gordon Lee vs. [19] Elbert County
[20] Chattooga vs. [13] Dodge County
[24] Dade County at [9] Lamar County
[29] Coosa at [4] Worth County
[31] Gordon Central at [2] Dublin
<7> Christian Heritage BYE
REGION 8
Athens Academy 6-0, 10-0 <3>
Commerce 5-1, 7-3 [11]
Elbert County 4-2, 5-5 [19]
Rabun County 3-3, 6-4 [21]
Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8 <21>
Banks County 2-4, 2-8
Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10
First Round
Friday, Nov. 15
[11] Commerce vs. [22] Bremen
[19] Elbert County at [14] Gordon Lee
<21> Providence Christian at <12> Landmark Christian
[21] Rabun County at [12] Fitzgerald
