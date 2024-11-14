Class A Div. 1 Blog: Playoff Primer; Region 2 sends seven teams into bracket

Class A Div. I’s 46 playoff qualifiers are the result of the natural split that places 32 teams in the Class A-Div. 1 bracket seeded 1-32 and then an additional 14 private schools from Class A-Div. 1 that will be represented in the the A-3A Private bracket. Region 1 is sending five teams to the playoffs, Region 2 has seven teams in the playoffs, led by No. 2 overall seed Dublin, Region 3 has its whole region in the playoffs with Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day qualifying for the A/3A Private and Toombs County, Swainsboro and Vidalia all making the cut with Vidalia earning the No. 32 overall seed as the last playoff qualifier. Region 4 has five playoff teams, Region 5 is sending eight teams into the playoffs. It would’ve been 10, but St. Francis and Walker have forfeited their remaining season.

Region 6 has four teams in the playoffs, led by No. 3 seed Heard County and No. 10 seed Temple. Darlington will be the No. 18 seed in the A/3A Private. Surprisingly, Region 7 qualified seven of its eight teams for the playoffs. Finally, Region 8 champion Athens Academy will be the No. 3 seed in the A/3A Private playoffs and Providence Christian will be the No. 21 seed. Three public school teams from Region 8 will be in the A Div. 1 playoffs with Commerce, Elbert County and Providence Christian.

Below is a guide for everything playoffs reguarding Class A Div. 1 and its eight regions. The private schools are differentiated. Listed is all of the Week 13 results, the final standings heading into the playoffs and all of the matchups. There is also one second round matchup already set. Whitefield Academy was supposed to host Walker in the first round as a No. 9 vs. No. 24 seed, but Walker forfeited. This means the Wolfpack will have a bye and will face No. 8 North Cobb Christian, which also has a first-round bye.