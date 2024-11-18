Class A Div. 1 Blog: First Round takeaways and bracket breakdown

Both Nicholas Woodford and Reginald Gover rushed for three touchdowns in the Northeast Raiders’ 46-7 home win over Swainsboro at Thompson Field. Northeast (9-2) will host Lamar County in the second round. Swainsboro finished the season 4-7.

Visiting Elbert County fell behind 13-0 in the second quarter but recovered to take a 14-13 lead with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter and put the game away from there—topping Gordon Lee 28-13. Elbert County (6-5) made it a 13-7 game at halftime after Jayvyn Hickman rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 3:38 remaining in the first half. Hickman found Carter Webb on a 37-yard touchdown pass for the go-ahead score in the third quarter, and Hickman added two more touchdown passes for the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter, both to Brady Dickerson, of 34 and 15 yards. Gordon Lee finished the season 7-4. Elbert County will travel to Heard County in the second round.

T.J. Stanley threw four touchdown passes and rushed for a score for host Toombs County (9-1), which led 55-0 at halftime over Southwest (4-7) and won 62-8. Stanley threw scoring passes of 9 and 7 yards to Lagonza Hayward, a touchdown of 7 yards to Hayden Roy and a touchdown of 28 yards to Gavin Fletcher in addition to a 1-yard scoring rush. Alex Scott, Donterrius Mincey, Zaylen Davis and Zay Walton also rushed for touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Fitzgerald defeated Rabun County 42-21. Host Fitzgerald was tied with Rabun County 14-14 in the second quarter but opened up a 35-14 lead in the third quarter to take control of the game. Both Tyson King and Oreian Bly rushed for two touchdowns for the Purple Hurricane. Dewayne Westbrook also rushed for a score for Fitzgerald (8-3), and Antwan Doctor returned an interception for a touchdown. Lake Evans rushed for two touchdowns for Rabun County, which finished the season 6-5.

Top-seeded Fannin County (11-0) defeated Vidalia (3-8) 41-7 at home, leading 28-0 at halftime and giving up its first points of the game midway through the fourth quarter. Fannin County will host Jeff Davis in the second round. … Host Jeff Davis (8-3) pulled away from Washington County (6-5) late in a game that was tied at 17-17 entering the fourth quarter, winning 33-17. … Lamar County (9-2) scored a touchdown late in the first half to make it a 24-3 halftime game and cruised from there, defeating Dade County (4-7) 51-10 at home. … Dodge County (9-2) held a 32-0 third-quarter lead on its way to a 40-14 home win over Chattooga (6-5). … Temple (9-2) pulled away late for a 40-27 home win over Putnam County (5-6) in what was a close game that the Tigers led by just three points, 20-17, in the third quarter. Temple will travel for the second round to Worth County (8-3), which was a 54-14 home winner over Coosa (4-7). … Host Jasper County (8-3) led 27-17 at halftime over ACE Charter (6-5) and held on for the 41-31 win. Jasper County will travel in the second round to Dublin (11-0), which was a 63-6 home winner over Gordon Central (4-7).

On the A-3A Private side, Senior Jeremiah Brown intercepted Mt. Vernon in the endzone on the Mustangs’ final snap to send No. 17 seed Savannah Country Day past No. 16 Mount Vernon 23-17 and into the second round—where they await Region 3-A Div. 1 rival Savannah Christian. Brown came up big in the first half and hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Batten to put the Hornets up 21-7. A few plays later a loose ball was batted around and eventually recovered for a safety to give Savannah Country Day a 23-7 halftime lead. The host Mustangs added a field goal and then cut the deficit to 23-17 on a tipped pass that was caught and taken in for a 50-yard score by Ethan Pajot. Mt. Vernon lined up for a 3rd and goal from the 2-yard line with just 26 seconds left, but 6-foot-3, senior defensive end Brooks Kleinpeter forced an eight-yard loss and an illegal spike on the play pushed the Mustangs back an additional 15 yards with the flag. Brown secured the victory on the following play with the interception. No. 1 seed Savannah Christian previously defeated Savannah Country Day 38-7 when the teams met on Oct. 4 for both of their region openers and observed a first round bye.

Mount Paran outlasted Greater Atlanta Christian 32-29 to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Eagles scored on their first possession with an 80-yard Andrew Overton touchdown. GAC tied it up late in the first quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Mount Paran regained the lead on a 14-yard Gavin Steele touchdown run, followed by Overton’s second touchdown of the game on a 2-yard rush. Before halftime, both teams traded touchdown passes, heading into the break with a score of 26-14. Overton added his third touchdown of the game on another 2-yard rush, extending Mount Paran’s lead to 32-14. The Spartans scored two late touchdowns but fell short of the comeback, as Mount Paran held on for the 32-29 victory

After having its first-ever winning season, King’s Ridge Christian has won its first-ever playoff game, defeating Darlington 35-0. King’s Ridge got the scoring started late in the first quarter on a 71-yard run from Chase Fister, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On the team’s next possession, the Tigers used a long, methodical drive to take more than six minutes off the clock in 12 plays, capped by Fister’s second touchdown of the night. Just before halftime, the Tigers added another score on a 19-yard Taylor Markakis run to give King’s Ridge a 21-0 lead at the break. The Tigers scored their final two touchdowns on drives of 9 and 14 plays. The first was capped off with a seven-yard Mason Dyer run, and the second with a one-yard Austin Dyer run. Next week, King’s Ridge will face the number two overall seed, Fellowship Christian.

No. 10 seed Wesleyan outscored No. 23 Mount Pisgah 21-7 in the second half after opening a narrow 20-14 halftime lead to win 41-21—producing a much closer result than Wesleyan’s 52-7 regular season win over the Patriots in subregion play. Grayson McCollum rushed for two touchdowns—including a 35-yard rushing score on the Wolves’ opening possession of the second half. Quarterback Ben Brown completed touchdown passes to Carter Hayes (40 yards) and Connor Roush. Maddox Garland also made an impact with a rushing touchdown and a blocked punt that teammate Conn Hardy returned for a touchdown. Cole Parks also had an interception in the victory.

No. 21 seed Providence Christian stunned No. 12 Landmark Christian 27-24 to earn the program’s first-ever playoff victory. Led by second-year head coach John Russ, the Storm improved to 3-8 with the victory, while Landmark Christian fell to 7-4. Kicker Jacob Shapland connected on two field goals, including his game-winner. Quarterback Michael Miller rushed for a touchdown and connected with Connor Parker for a touchdown and Tyson Mostatabi scored on an interception he returned for a Storm touchdown. Providence Christian will travel to No. 5 seed Prince Avenue Christian in the Sweet 16.

FIRST ROUND RESULTS, UPDATED RECORDS AND SECOND ROUND PAIRINGS

Class A Div. 1 Seeds are placed in [Brackets]

Class A/3A Private Seeds are placed in <Arrows>

REGION 1

Worth County 5-1, 7-3, 8-3 [4]

Thomasville 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [7]

Fitzgerald 4-2, 7-3, 8-3 [12]

Jeff Davis 3-3, 7-3, 8-3 [16]

Bacon County 1-5, 4-6, 4-7 [20]

Brantley County 2-3, 2-8

Berrien 1-4, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14

[7] Thomasville 48, [20] Bacon County 6

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21

[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17

Second Round

Fri. Nov. 22

[4] Worth County vs. [13] Dodge County

[7] Thomasville vs. [10] Temple

[12] Fitzgerald vs. [28] Bleckley County

[16] Jeff Davis at [1] Fannin County

REGION 2

Dublin 9-0, 10-0, 11-0 [2]

Northeast 8-1, 8-2, 9-2 [8]

Dodge County 7-2, 8-2, 9-2 [13]

Washington County 6-3, 6-4, 6-5 [17]

ACE Charter 5-4, 6-4, 6-5 [18]

Southwest 4-5, 4-6, 4-7 [27]

Bleckley County 3-6, 4-6, 5-6 [28]

East Laurens 2-7, 3-7

Jefferson County 0-8, 1-9

Central-Macon 0-9, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[2] Dubin 63, [31] Gordon Central 9

[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7

[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14

[16] Jeff Davis 33, [17] Washington County 17

[15] Jasper County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31

[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8

[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[2] Dublin vs. [15] Japser County

[8] Northeast vs. [9] Lamar County

[13] Dodge County at [4] Worth County

[28] Bleckley County at [12] Fitzgerald

REGION 3

Savannah Christian 4-0, 9-0, 9-0 <1>

Toombs County 3-1, 8-1, 9-1 [6]

Sav. Country Day 1-3, 4-6, 5-6 <17>

Swainsboro 2-2, 3-7, 3-8 [25]

Vidalia 0-4, 3-7, 3-8 [32]

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[6] Toombs County 62, [27] Southwest 8

[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7

[[8] Northeast 46, [25] Swainsboro 7

<1> Savannah Christian BYE

<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Savannah Christian vs. [17] Savannah Country Day

[6] Toombs County vs. [11] Commerce

REGION 4

Social Circle 5-1, 7-3, 7-4 [5]

Lamar County 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [9]

Jasper County 4-2, 7-3, 8-3 [15]

Putnam County 4-2, 5-5, 5-6 [23]

McNair 2-4, 4-6, 4-7 [30]

Towers 1-5, 3-6

Utopian Academy 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[28] Bleckley County 41, [5] Social Circle 16

[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10

[15] Japser County 41, [18] ACE Charter 31

[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27

[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[9] Lamar County at [8] Northeast

[15] Jasper County at [2] Dublin

REGION 5

Sub Region A

Fellowship Christian 5-0, 8-2, 8-2 <2>

Wesleyan 4-1, 8-2, 9-2 <10>

King’s Ridge 2-3, 7-3, 8-3 <15>

Mount Vernon 3-2, 5-4, 5-5 <16>

Mt. Pisgah 1-4, 2-8, 2-9 <23>

St. Francis 0-5, 0-10

Mount Bethel 0-0, 5-1 ++

Sub Region B

Whitefield Academy 4-0, 7-3, 7-3 <9>

Landmark Christian 2-2, 7-3, 7-4 <12>

Mount Paran 3-1, 7-3, 8-3 <13>

B.E.S.T. Academy 1-3, 4-6

Walker 0-4, 2-8

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

<2> Fellowship Christian BYE

<9> Whitefield Academy BYE

<10> Wesleyan 41, <23> Mt. Pisgah 21

<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24

<13> Mount Paran 32, <20> Greater Atlanta Christian 29

<15> King’s Ridge 35, <18> Darlington 0

<17> Savannah Country Day 23, <16> Mount Vernon 17

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<9> Whitefield Academy at <8> North Cobb Christian

<2> Fellowship Christian vs. <15> King’s Ridge

<10> Wesleyan at <7> Christian Heritage

<13> Mt. Paran at <4> Calvary Day

REGION 6

Heard County 6-0, 8-2, 9-2 [3]

Temple 5-1, 8-2, 9-2 [10]

Darlington 3-3, 5-5, 5-6 <18>

Bremen 4-2, 6-4, 6-5 [22]

Pepperell 2-4, 2-8

Model 1-5, 3-7

Haralson County 0-6, 1-9

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[3] Heard County 45, [30] McNair 13

[10] Temple 40, [23] Putnam County 27

<15> King’s Ridge Christian 35, <18> Darlington 0

[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[3] Heard County vs. [19] Elbert County

[10] Temple at [7] Thomasville

REGION 7

Fannin County 7-0, 10-0, 11-0 [1]

Christian Heritage 6-1, 8-2, 8-2 <7>

Gordon Lee 5-2, 7-3, 7-4 [14]

Chattooga 3-4, 6-4, 6-5 [20]

Dade County 3-4, 4-6, 4-7 [24]

Coosa 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [29]

Gordon Central 2-5, 4-6, 4-7 [31]

Armuchee 0-7, 3-7

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[1] Fannin County 41, [32] Vidalia 7

[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13

[13] Dodge County 40, [20] Chattooga 14

[9] Lamar County 51, [24] Dade County 10

[4] Worth County 54, [29] Coosa 14

[2] Dublin 63, [31] Gordon Lee 9

<7> Christian Heritage BYE

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

[1] Fannin County vs. [16] Jeff Davis

<7> Christian Heritage vs. <10> Wesleyan

REGION 8

Athens Academy 6-0, 10-0 <3>

Commerce 5-1, 7-3, 8-3 [11]

Elbert County 4-2, 5-5, 6-5 [19]

Rabun County 3-3, 6-4, 6-5 [21]

Providence Christian 1-5, 2-8, 3-8 <21>

Banks County 2-4, 2-8

Oglethorpe County 0-6, 0-10

First Round

Friday, Nov. 15

[11] Commerce 35, [22] Bremen 28

[19] Elbert County 28, [14] Gordon Lee 13

<21> Providence Christian 27, <12> Landmark Christian 24

[12] Fitzgerald 42, [21] Rabun County 21

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 22

<3> Athens Academy vs. <14> Aquinas

[11] Commerce at [6] Toombs County

[19] Elbert County at [3] Heard County

<21> Providence Christian at <5> Prince Avenue Christian