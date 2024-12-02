Breaking: 17 killed on Georgia roads over Thanksgiving weekend, a decrease from 2023
High School Sports

Class 6A previews: Preseason rankings had it right

Douglas County players celebrate a touchdown during a NCAA High School football game between North Cobb and Douglas County at North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, GA., on Friday, November 22, 2024. (Photo/Jenn Finch, AJC)

Credit: Jenn Finch

By
1 hour ago

The Class 6A semifinals are Friday, and the four survivors can’t be called unexpected.

In the preseason, the rankings were No. 1 Buford, No. 2 Carrollton, No. 3 Grayson and No. 4 Douglas County.

That’s much different than last season, where the highest-ranked team in preseason was No. 5 Walton, and preseason No. 6 Milton won the title.

They have arrived as planned. Here are previews of the two games.

Douglas County at Grayson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grayson Community Stadium, Loganville

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 11-2, the No. 2 seed from Region 2-6A and No. 4; Grayson is 12-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 4-6A and No. 6.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Grayson has lost only to Collins Hill and avenged that opening-game defeat with a 38-14 victory in the quarterfinals. Douglas County’s losses are to Buford and Carrollton, Class 6A’s other two semifinal teams. Douglas County beat West Forsyth 20-14 in the quarterfinals. James Johnson (committed to Southern Cal) rushed for 100 yards and scored three touchdowns, one receiving. His third touchdown broke a 14-14 tie with 8:16 left, and Douglas County kept West Forsyth safely at bay from there. Other key Douglas County players are QB D.J. Bordeaux (2,645 yards passing), RB Zamarcus Lindley (1,183 yards rushing), WR Devin Carter (top-40 national junior prospect), WR Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M), LB Michael Hastie (Region 2 defensive player of the year committed to West Virginia) and DE/LB Jordan Carter (Texas A&M). Grayson led Collins Hill only 17-14 entering the fourth quarter before pulling away. Alex Sanchez had six receptions for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Grayson’s offensive leaders are QB Tyler Burgess (1,823 yards passing, 535 rushing), LB Tyler Atkinson (five-star junior prospect, team’s leading tackler), LB Anthony Davis (four-star junior prospect) and DE Andre Fuller (Georgia Tech). Grayson is in the semifinals for the sixth time in 10 seasons, the most in that time among any school in the highest class, and won state titles in 2020, 2016 and 2011. Douglas County was in the semifinals last season in 6A, then the second-highest class. This is the Tigers’ first semifinal in the highest class. A victory would put Douglas County in the finals for the first time since their 1964 Class 2A title.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Grayson 25, Douglas County 21

Carrollton at Buford

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom Riden Stadium, Buford

Records, rankings: Carrollton is 13-0, the No. 1 seed from Region 2-6A and No. 1; Buford is 12-1, the No. 1 seed from Region 8-6A and No. 2.

Last meeting: Buford won 21-6 in the 2021 Class 6A semifinals.

Things to know: Buford was No. 1 and Carrollton No. 2 in preseason, and they flipped after Buford lost its opener 13-10 to Milton, the No. 1 Class 5A team. Both teams are in the top 25 of every national poll. Buford’s average score in the playoffs is 47-8. Carrollton’s is 47-9. Both are city schools that joined the highest class in 2022. Carrollton is 38-3 in that time, and Buford is 34-4, but neither has won a state title in the highest class. Buford has 13 state titles this century in lower classes. Carrollton’s last state title came in 1998. Buford has beaten seven top-10 teams during its 12-game winning streak. Buford’s offensive leaders are Dayton Raiola (1,717 yards passing), Justin Baker (889 yards rushing) and Jordan Allen (771 yards receiving). Buford has 10 seniors committed to major Division I schools and three uncommitted juniors who are top-300 national prospects. Most play defense. The leading tackler is LB A.J. Holloway (South Carolina). Carrollton’s offensive leaders are Julian Lewis (3,272 yards passing), Kimauri Farmer (1,142 yards rushing) and Peyton Zachary (821 yards receiving). Lewis was injured early in last week’s 46-6 victory over Hillgrove and did not return, and his status this week is uncertain. Dylan Bishop was 10-of-14 passing for 123 yards and three touchdowns in relief. Carrollton’s Dorian Barney (Alabama), Zelus Hicks (Texas) and Shamar Arnoux (Southern Cal) are top-400 prospects who play in the secondary.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Buford 28, Carrollton 27

