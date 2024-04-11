Class 6A No. 3 Sprayberry has its eyes on the playoffs

Sprayberry ended the regular season with a 4-2 victory against Class 7A No. 10 Pebblebrook Tuesday and has momentum – and a talented junior midfielder – on its side entering the Class 6A first round matchup against Etowah on April 19.

Eric Cruz has scored a team-leading 18 goals and a team-leading nine assists to help lead Class 6A No. 2 Sprayberry to a 12-2-1, 4-2 record through a season facing ranked teams from in-and-out of Class 6A. Cruz has six game-winning goals and is 1-for-1 on shootout goals.

The team is riding a three-match winning streak since losing to Class 6A No. 2 Johns Creek 3-2 on March 22. Since, Sprayberry has beaten 6A No. 7 Lassiter 4-1, Woodstock 5-2 and Pebblebrook 4-2. The Yellow Jackets tied a match against Kell 1-1 on Feb. 16 and lost to Class 6A No. 9 Blessed Trinity in a shootout (1-1, 4-1) on March 8.