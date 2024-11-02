Class 6A blog: First-round matchups nearly set

The Class 6A playoff bracket is seven-eighth complete with only Region 4′s seeds still in the air.
The region champions are Colquitt County (1), Carrollton (2), Harrison (3), North Cobb (5), North Atlanta (6), North Gwinnett (7) and Buford (8). Grayson and Newton are playing next week for the Region 4 title.
Best first-round game is probably Mill Creek at Douglas County. Both are in the top 10.
Two top-10 teams are on the road. Those are No. 9 Valdosta at Walton, and No. 8 Mill Creek at No. 3 Douglas County (rankings before Friday night’s games).
(R2 #3) Westlake at (R8 #2) Collins Hill
(R5 #4) Marietta at (R1 #1) Colquitt County
(R7 #3) Norcross at (R6 #2) Lambert
(R3 #4) Pebblebrook at (R4 #1) Grayson or Newton
(R8 #3) Mill Creek at (R2 #2) Douglas County
(R1 #4) Camden County at (R5 #1) North Cobb
(R6 #3) West Forsyth at (R7 #2) Brookwood
(R4 #4) TBD at (R3 #1) Harrison
(R4 #3) TBD at (R3 #2) Hillgrove
(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge at (R6 #1) North Atlanta
(R1 #3) Valdosta at (R5 #2) Walton
(R8 #4) Dacula at (R2 #1) Carrollton
(R3 #3) McEachern at (R4 #2) Grayson or Newton
(R6 #4) Denmark at (R7 #1) North Gwinnett
(R5 #3) North Paulding at (R1 #2) Lowndes
(R2 #4) East Coweta at (R8 #1) Buford
About the Author