High School Sports
High School Sports

Class 6A blog: First-round matchups nearly set

Nick Grimstead, quarterback for North Cobb, narrowly escapes a sack during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Jamie Spaar

Jamie Spaar

Nick Grimstead, quarterback for North Cobb, narrowly escapes a sack during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution) (Jamie Spaar)
By
18 minutes ago

The Class 6A playoff bracket is seven-eighth complete with only Region 4′s seeds still in the air.

The region champions are Colquitt County (1), Carrollton (2), Harrison (3), North Cobb (5), North Atlanta (6), North Gwinnett (7) and Buford (8). Grayson and Newton are playing next week for the Region 4 title.

Best first-round game is probably Mill Creek at Douglas County. Both are in the top 10.

Two top-10 teams are on the road. Those are No. 9 Valdosta at Walton, and No. 8 Mill Creek at No. 3 Douglas County (rankings before Friday night’s games).

(R2 #3) Westlake at (R8 #2) Collins Hill

(R5 #4) Marietta at (R1 #1) Colquitt County

(R7 #3) Norcross at (R6 #2) Lambert

(R3 #4) Pebblebrook at (R4 #1) Grayson or Newton

(R8 #3) Mill Creek at (R2 #2) Douglas County

(R1 #4) Camden County at (R5 #1) North Cobb

(R6 #3) West Forsyth at (R7 #2) Brookwood

(R4 #4) TBD at (R3 #1) Harrison

(R4 #3) TBD at (R3 #2) Hillgrove

(R7 #4) Peachtree Ridge at (R6 #1) North Atlanta

(R1 #3) Valdosta at (R5 #2) Walton

(R8 #4) Dacula at (R2 #1) Carrollton

(R3 #3) McEachern at (R4 #2) Grayson or Newton

(R6 #4) Denmark at (R7 #1) North Gwinnett

(R5 #3) North Paulding at (R1 #2) Lowndes

(R2 #4) East Coweta at (R8 #1) Buford

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Daniel Varnado

Final three region titles will be determined this week
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta awaits challenger in Class 7A championship series, Buford, Mill Creek to play...
Placeholder Image

Stan Awtrey

4 region titles, 6 playoff berths remain up for grabs in Class 5A heading into Week 12
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta downs Buford in Class 6A winner’s bracket; updates from GHSA state fast pitch...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

High school football scores from Week 12
East Coweta awaits challenger in Class 7A championship series, Buford, Mill Creek to play...
No. 7 North Cobb rolls past Wheeler 49-14 in final playoff tune-up
Featured
Placeholder Image

Young Thug is going home amid YSL case, but his music career remains uncertain
Atlanta renters feel the squeeze as metro faces 100K housing shortage
Russia behind video claiming election fraud in Georgia, intelligence officials say