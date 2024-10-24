High School Sports

Class 6A blog: 5 games to help decide first place in regions

Norcross wide receiver Jahsaun Clarke (4) runs for the winning touchdown during the Norcross at Peachtree Ridge GHSA region football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Suwanee, GA. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

Credit: Jim Blackburn for the AJC

By
1 hour ago

First place is at stake in five Class 6A football regions this week. Here’s a closer look at the five games.

Region 1 - Richmond Hill (7-1, 2-1) at Lowndes (7-1, 2-1)

A year ago, the game between these two decided which team made the playoffs and which did not. Both are significantly improved. But neither is guaranteed a playoff spot because they are tied with two others – ninth-ranked Valdosta (7-1, 2-1) and 10th-ranked Colquitt County (5-3, 2-1) – for first place. Camden County (6-2, 1-2) also threatens here. This is Class 6A’s deepest region.

Region 3 - Hillgrove (8-0) at Harrison (7-1, 5-0)

The winner will be the region champion. Harrison’s 7-1 start is the Hoyas’ best since 2019, when they won their most recent region championship and their only state title. Hillgrove’s 8-0 start is the Hawks’ best since 2018, when they won their most recent region title. The 2023 game between these two decided which team made the playoffs and which did not. Harrison overcame a 10-0 deficit and won 14-10 with two TD passes in the final 12:03.

Region 4 - Grayson (5-1, 2-0) at South Gwinnett (6-1, 3-0)

South Gwinnett’s 6-1 record represents the Comets’ best start since 2009. They stand in first place in the region, though Grayson joins Newton (3-3, 2-0) as others without region losses. Grayson has beaten South Gwinnett 10 straight times.

Region 6 - West Forsyth (6-2, 4-1) at North Atlanta (7-1, 5-0)

North Atlanta can become the first Atlanta Public Schools team since 2003 Douglass to win a region title in the highest classification, but the Warriors might need to win this one and next week’s game against Denmark (4-4, 4-1). They are favored in both, but not by much. Both are home games. West Forsyth is probably the bigger threat. The Wolverines lost their region opener to Lambert 13-0. North Atlanta beat Lambert 24-21. Lambert and Denmark also are 4-1 in region play.

Region 7 – Norcross (7-1, 5-0) at North Gwinnett (8-0, 5-0)

North Gwinnett can clinch the region title with a victory. Norcross might still need to beat Brookwood (5-3, 4-1) next week. The 2023 Norcross-North Gwinnett game decided a region title, although in a strange way. North Gwinnett won to force a three-way tie for first place with Peachtree Ridge, but Norcross came away with the region’s No. 1 seed on points differential among the three

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

