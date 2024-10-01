Class 3A ranked teams that played continue winning through storm chaos

-- Jefferson, ranked No. 3, beat West Hall 49-7 Saturday. The Dragons ran for five touchdowns . Senior quarterback Gavin Markey was 8-of-8 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown and had eight carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Mickell Pittman, Rett Hemphill and Dallas Russell each scored on touchdown runs. The victory gave the Dragons a 1-0 Region 8 record heading into Friday’s matchup against Monroe Area.

-- In Region 1 games, No. 8 Cairo opened region play with a 27-7 victory against Bainbridge on Wednesday. Bryian Duncan Jr. had three touchdown runs, and Xiquavian Teal added another to lead the Syrupmakers. … No. 2-ranked Peach County defeated Westover 55-36 to move to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in league play.

-- No. 9 Calhoun moved past Adairsville 24-0 Friday to take a 1-0 record in Region 7-3A play. Carlos Lopez opened the scoring with a field goal early in the first quarter. Isiah Nalls scored on a 3-yard run with five minutes left in the first half to expand the lead. Trace Hawkins expanded the margin in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run. Cross Land passed to Junior McConnell with less than a minute left in the game to cap the scoring for Calhoun.

-- No. 1 Sandy Creek, No. 5 Cherokee Bluff, No. 6 Douglass, No. 7 LaGrange and No. 9 Oconee County did not play. Whitewater was unranked last week before beating Trinity Christian 32-14 Friday and entered the poll at No. 10 this week.

Class 3A Top-10 results

1. (1) Sandy Creek (5-0) did not play.

2. (2) Peach County (5-1, 1-0) beat Westover 55-36 Saturday.

3. (3) Jefferson (4-2) defeated West Hall 49-7 Saturday.

4. (5) Cherokee Bluff (5-0) did not play.

5. (6) Douglass (3-2) did not play.

6. (7) LaGrange (4-2) did not play.

7. (8) Cairo (3-2) beat Bainbridge 27-7 Wednesday.

8. (9) Calhoun (2-3) beat Adairsville 24-0 Friday.

9. (10) Oconee County (2-3) did not play.

10. (NR) Whitewater (3-2) beat Trinity Christian 32-14 Friday.