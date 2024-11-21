Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
High School Sports
High School Sports

Class 3A-A private: Round 2 games to watch

Few games projected to be close
ajc.com

Credit: undefined

Credit: undefined

By
1 hour ago

Round 1 of the 3A-A playoffs featured with four of the seven games decided by a touchdown or less. However, there are nine teams at the top of the field that were on bye last week. Those teams make their debuts in Round 2 and as a result, Maxwell’s projections have seven of the eight games being decided by double-digits. Below are the three projected closest games.

Whitefield Academy Wolfpack at North Cobb Christian Eagles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jacob Dennis Field, Acworth

Records, seedings: Whitefield Academy is 7-3, and No. 9 seed; North Cobb Christian is 9-1 and No. 8 seed.

Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 28-18 in 2021.

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: The Wolfpack went 4-0 in sub-Region 5-A Division 1 to earn a bye. They lost 44-7 to Fellowship Chrsitian in the season finale in the region championship. They’re in the second round for the second year in a row, and have never been further after debuting in 2002. The Eagles are also on bye after coming in second place to Rockmart in 7-2A. They’re on a three-game win streak after losing 24-21 to Rockmart, then No. 6, on Oct. 11. They last reached the quarterfinals in 2018, which was their playoff debut, and the start of their current playoff appearance streak. They’re in the second round for the third year in a row.

Wesleyan Wolves at Christian Heritage Lions

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lions Den, Dalton

Records, rankings: Wesleyan is, unranked and the No. 10 seed; Christian Heritage is 8-2, No. 10 and the No. 7 seed.

Last meeting: Wesleyan won 21-14 in the first round of the 2021 A Private playoffs.

Maxwell’s projection: Wesleyan by 11

Notes: This is the third time these teams have played, and all three games have come in the playoffs, with the Wolves also winning in Round 2 of the 2019 A playoffs. The Wolves beat No. 23 seed Mount Pisgah 41-21 in Round 1 and are looking for back-to-back quarterfinals appearances under Franklin Pridgen, in his 19th season. The Wolves are in the playoffs a 12th straight year. Christian Heritage earned a bye after finishing 6-1 in 7-A Division 1 to Fannin County. They’re in the playoffs for the seventh year in a row and are looking for their first quarterfinals appearance since their only one which came in 2015 in Class A.

Aquinas Fighting Irish at Athens Academy Spartans

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Slaughter field, Athens

Records, rankings, seedings: Aquinas is 7-4, unranked and the No. 14 seed; Athens Academy is 10-0, No. 4 and the No. 3 seed.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 45-22 Aug. 16.

Maxwell’s projection: Athens Academy by 16

Notes: This is a rematch of the season opener for both teams. Aquinas beat No. 19 seed Holy Innocents’ 30-23 in Round 1 to advance for a second year in a row. They can advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, when they were runners-up in Class A. The Spartans earned a bye after winning Region 8 A Division I, beating Rabun County 34-38 for the region championship in their regular season finale on Oct. 25. It was their first region championship since 2019. They’re in the playoffs a ninth consecutive season under ninth-year coach Josh Alexander. They’re seeking their first playoff win since 2021, and first quarterfinals appearance since 2019.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class A Div. 1 Blog: Playoff Primer; Region 2 sends seven teams into bracket
Placeholder Image

Credit: staff

Cambridge sends message with first-round playoff win
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Class 2A: Round 2 games to watch2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

GHSA playoffs first-round primer: Goliath usually wins, but Marist is ‘quite concerned’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Class 2A: Round 2 games to watch2h ago
Westminster football coach — second-longest tenured in GHSA — retires after 33 seasons2h ago
Three top-10 matchups headline second round of playoffs in Class 5A
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights