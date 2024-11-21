Class 3A-A private: Round 2 games to watch

Records, seedings: Whitefield Academy is 7-3, and No. 9 seed; North Cobb Christian is 9-1 and No. 8 seed.

Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 28-18 in 2021.

Maxwell’s projection: Even

Notes: The Wolfpack went 4-0 in sub-Region 5-A Division 1 to earn a bye. They lost 44-7 to Fellowship Chrsitian in the season finale in the region championship. They’re in the second round for the second year in a row, and have never been further after debuting in 2002. The Eagles are also on bye after coming in second place to Rockmart in 7-2A. They’re on a three-game win streak after losing 24-21 to Rockmart, then No. 6, on Oct. 11. They last reached the quarterfinals in 2018, which was their playoff debut, and the start of their current playoff appearance streak. They’re in the second round for the third year in a row.

Wesleyan Wolves at Christian Heritage Lions

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lions Den, Dalton

Records, rankings: Wesleyan is, unranked and the No. 10 seed; Christian Heritage is 8-2, No. 10 and the No. 7 seed.

Last meeting: Wesleyan won 21-14 in the first round of the 2021 A Private playoffs.

Maxwell’s projection: Wesleyan by 11

Notes: This is the third time these teams have played, and all three games have come in the playoffs, with the Wolves also winning in Round 2 of the 2019 A playoffs. The Wolves beat No. 23 seed Mount Pisgah 41-21 in Round 1 and are looking for back-to-back quarterfinals appearances under Franklin Pridgen, in his 19th season. The Wolves are in the playoffs a 12th straight year. Christian Heritage earned a bye after finishing 6-1 in 7-A Division 1 to Fannin County. They’re in the playoffs for the seventh year in a row and are looking for their first quarterfinals appearance since their only one which came in 2015 in Class A.

Aquinas Fighting Irish at Athens Academy Spartans

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Slaughter field, Athens

Records, rankings, seedings: Aquinas is 7-4, unranked and the No. 14 seed; Athens Academy is 10-0, No. 4 and the No. 3 seed.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 45-22 Aug. 16.

Maxwell’s projection: Athens Academy by 16

Notes: This is a rematch of the season opener for both teams. Aquinas beat No. 19 seed Holy Innocents’ 30-23 in Round 1 to advance for a second year in a row. They can advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015, when they were runners-up in Class A. The Spartans earned a bye after winning Region 8 A Division I, beating Rabun County 34-38 for the region championship in their regular season finale on Oct. 25. It was their first region championship since 2019. They’re in the playoffs a ninth consecutive season under ninth-year coach Josh Alexander. They’re seeking their first playoff win since 2021, and first quarterfinals appearance since 2019.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily