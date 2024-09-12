Class 2A: Week 5 games to watch

Records, rankings: Laney is 3-1 and unranked in 2A, Greene County is 3-1 and No. 6 in A DII.

Last meeting: Greene County won 44-13 in 2005.

Maxwell’s projection: Laney by 1

Notes: The Wildcats are in a three-game win streak after a 7-6 season-opening loss to 3A’s Westside-Augusta. They beat 3A’s Hephzibah and A DI’s Putnam County and Oglethorpe County. This is their non-region finale. They’re on bye next week, then travel to Thomson, which has won its region three years in a row. The Wildcats last won a region title in 2015, and have gone 8-3 each of the last two seasons and won their first playoff game since 2013 last year. The Tigers opened with wins over Putnam County, Twiggs County and Haralson County, all of which are unranked A schools, and lost 35-13 to No. 2 Morgan County last week in a cross classification game. They went 10-2 last year, their most wins since 2005, and won their first playoff game since 2018. Tigers junior quarterback Landon Garretson is 37 of 63 passing for 443 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions and his leading receiver is senior Steve Miller (15 catches, 213 yards, two touchdowns). Junior Travez Gibson leads the team with four rushing touchdowns and has 58 carries for 289 yards, and senior Amari Durhan has 304 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Senior Laryous Burt has 37 tackles and three sacks, both team highs.

Ringgold Tigers at North Cobb Christian Eagles

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday,

Records, rankings: North Cobb Christian is 4-0, 0-0 in Region 7 and No. 8 in 3A-A private, Ringgold is 3-1, 1-1 and No. 10 in 2A.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: North Cobb Christian by 5

Notes: The Tigers cling to their spot in the rankings following a 23-20 loss to No. 9 Rockmart last week, falling from No. 8. They opened with wins over Dade County, Heritage-Ringgold and 7-2A rival Murray County. This will be the second straight week they play a top 10 game within their region. They’ve reached the playoffs and posted a winning record each of the last three seasons (23-11), and their last playoff win came in 2021. The Eagles beat A’s Providence Christian and Darlington, and, in their region schedule, beat Coahulla Creek and Sonoraville. The defense is giving up just six points a game. Senior Beedjy Guerrier leads the team with 21 tackles, and sophomore JD Aufderheide has two sacks and two caused fumbles. Teddy Jarrard is 49 of 73 passing for 601 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions. His leading receivers are Brody Archie (13 catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns) and Carson Bruce (17-159-3). All are sophomores. Junior Cooper Bazarsky has 278 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries, and junior Denim Stevens has 136 catches and four touchdowns on 28 catches. The Eagles went 9-3 last year and won 6-2A for their first region title in school history. The advanced in the playoffs a second straight year.

Northside (Warner Robins) Eagles at Burke County Bears

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Den, Waynesboro

Records, rankings: Northside is 2-1 and unranked in 5A, Burke County is 3-1 and No. 5 in 2A.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Northside by 1

Notes: The Eagles were on bye last week following a 34-12 loss to Warner Robins after beating Eagle’s Landing and Baldwin. All were unranked. They went 4-7 last year but reached the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. The defense is led by Dezimon Tabor, who has 28 tackles. Markel Johnson and Shemar Scott each have two sacks, and scott has five hurries. The Bears beat Warren County 50-12 last week, rebounding from a 43-14 loss to 4A’s No. 4 Benedictine the week before. They also beat 3A’s Richmond Academy and Cross Creek a combined 96-15. They went 8-3 in 3-4A last year and reached the playoffs for the 18th season in a row. Senior Amerre Williams leads the team with 447 yards and 10 touchdowns on 46 carries, and has a team-high two sacks on defense. Junior Sean Vandiver is 36 of 57 passing for 655 yards of five touchdowns to three interceptions. Senior Kelvon Scott has three touchdowns and 272 yarsd on 13 catches, all team-highs. Senior Cadyn Bracely has 23 tackles.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily