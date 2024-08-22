Class 2A: Week 2 games to watch

A pair of 2A schools will play out-of-state opponents. Pierce County hosts Coosa Christian, ranked No. 3 in the MaxPreps Alabama Division 2A rankings, and Thomson will take a 35-minute drive across state lines to play North Augusta, ranked No. 11 in the South Carolina Division 4A rankings.

For previews of Blessed Trinity-Holy Innocents’ and Hebron Christian-Fellowship Christian, check out GHSF Daily’s top games for Week 2.

Columbia Eagles at Carrollton Trojans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Columbia is 0-1 and unranked, Carrollton is 1-0 and No. 2 in 5A.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 28-0 in 2011.

Watch the game: NFHS Network

Maxwell’s projection: Carrollton by 40

Notes: For the second week in a row, the Eagles will challenge themselves with by traveling to a top five team from a larger classification. Last week, they lost 40-0 at 4A’s No. 4 Cartersville. The Eagles are the only 6-2A school to post a winning record, but they’ll get all the preparation they’ll need for the playoffs from their non-region schedule, where 4A’s Kell is the only opponent currently unranked. The others are 3A’s No. 8 Douglass, No. 4 Callaway and 6A’s No. 4 Douglas County. The Trojans are led by Julian Lewis, a 5-star recruit committed to USC. Last week they beat 5A’s No. 3 Woodward Academy 24-14 on the road. For Trojans fourth-year coach Joey King, it was his first trip back to Woodward since 2016, when he coached Cartersville won 25-15 in the 5A quarterfinals, with Trevor Lawrence as his quarterback.

Rockmart Yellow Jackets at Cartersville Purple Hurricanes

When, where: 7:30 PM Friday

Records, rankings: Rockmart is 0-1 and No. 3 in 2A, Cartersville is 1-0 and No. 4 in 4A.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 41-0 in 2013.

Watch the game: GPB

Maxwell’s projection: Cartersville by 16

Notes: The Yellow Jackets lost 24-3 to 4As unranked Cedartown, but the 2023 2A runners-up maintained their spot in the rankings. The Jackets compete in a congested, eight-team 7-2A, and this will be their final non-region game, and the only opponent on their schedule currently ranked. GHSF Daily dubbed preseason all-state selection, receiver Tristan Anderson, as 2A’s best player. The Canes will host a 2A school for the second week in a row after beating Columbia 40-0 last week. They’ll host a third 2A school, No. 10 Hapeville Charter, next week. The Canes are led by three 3-stars, 4A preseason all-state selection and offensive lineman Langston Hogg, receiver Jamuari Bruce (committed to Georgia Tech) and defensive back Jordyn Woods (Cincinnati).

Hapeville Charter Hornets at Lee County Trojans

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trojan Field, Leesburg

Records, rankings: Hapeville Charter is 0-0 and No. 10 in 2A, Lee County is 1-0 and No. 4 in 5A.

Last meeting: Lee County won 51-14 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Lee County by 35

Notes: This is the third year in a row these schools meet for a non-region contest, with the Trojans also winning 37-0 in 2022. The Hornets were on bye last week and have yet to play. They’ve spent the last four seasons in 4A after never playing above 2A, and their postseason appearance streak, which includes the 2017 2A title, stands at seven. Defensive back Zacharey Smith is a 3-star committed to Indiana. The Trojans beat 4A’s No. 9 Warner Robins 45-28 last week. They reached the 5A quarterfinals last year. They have a pair of senior 4-stars in senior running back Ousmane Kromah and defensive tackle Jeramiah McCloud (Florida commit), and 3-star in junior defensive back Jayden Hudson.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily