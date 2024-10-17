Class 2A: Week 10 games to watch

Records, rankings: North Cobb Christian is 6-1, 4-1 in Region 7 and No. 8 in 3A-A private; North Murray is 5-2, 4-1 and unranked in 2A.

Last meeting: First meeting

Maxwell’s projection: North Cobb Christian by 10

Notes: These teams are tied for second place in 7-2A, and the winner will take sole possession, assuming first place Rockmart beats visiting LFO as a 29-point favorite. The Eagles will try to rebound from a 24-21 loss to Rockmart last week in a game they led 21-3 at halftime. The Mountaineers are coming of a 27-26 home win over No. 10 Ringgold. The Mountaineers took a 27-20 lead with three minutes left, then after Ringgold responded with a touchdown with less than two minutes left, they stopped Ringgold’s 2-point conversion attempt. Mountaineers junior quarterback Hudson Hulett had 19 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and threw a touchdown to junior Layten Myers, who also rushed for a touchdown. On defense Hulett had an interception and a team-high 14 tackles. Junior Jacob Daley and senior Tyler Henry each recovered a fumble, with Henry returning his three yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 20 with five minutes left.

Shaw Raiders at Spencer Greenwave Owls

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, AJ McClung Memorial Stadium, Columbus

Records: Shaw is 3-4, 2-2 in 1-2A; Spencer is 4-3, 2-2.

Last meeting: Shaw won 32-6 in 2021.

Maxwell’s projection: Spencer by 10

Notes: These crosstown rivals renew their series, in which the Raiders have a 13-game win streak that dates to 1995. Further, the Raiders lead the all-time series, which began in 1978, 21-10. The Raiders would inch closer to clinching a playoff spot for first-year coach Johnny Ganer with a win. There’s a three-way tie for third place between Spencer, Shaw and Hardaway, and the Raiders beat Hardaway 28-18 on Sept. 12. The Raiders are coming off a bye, and last played Oct. 4, losing 40-7 to No. 3 Carver. The Raiders went 4-7 last year but qualified for the playoffs a second straight year. The Owls, who won back-to-back 2-2A titles last year, are also coming off a bye preceded by a loss. Theirs was 21-20 to No. 9 Sumter County. A win puts the Owls in the driver’s seat for a third straight playoff appearance. A loss could make their Oct. 31 finale with Hardaway a win-or-go-home game.

Laney Wildcats at Thomson Bulldogs

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Brickyard, Thomson

Records, rankings: Laney is 4-2, 1-0 in 4-2A; Thomson is 4-2, 1-0.

Last meeting: Thomson won 28-14 in 2023.

Maxwell’s projection: Thomson by 11

Notes: The Bulldogs are on a 16-game win streak in the series and hold a 19-1 edge, with Laney’s 27-26 win in 1987 its only win in the series. The winner of this game will be tied with No. 4 Burke County atop first place. The Wildcats last won a region title in 2015. They’re coming off a 22-18 win over Butler in their region opener. According to MaxPreps, Butler scored all of its points int he first quarter, with neither team scoring in the second half. The Bulldogs are looking for a fourth consecutive region title under Michael Youngblood. They won their region opener last week 59-6 over Glenn Hills, with senior Anthony Jeffery rushing 10 times for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Junior receiver Jaris Sinkfield had 101 yards and a touchdown on four catches, and an interception on defense. Junior Drayden Dawson caused a fumble and junior Rondriako Burnett recovered it. The Bulldogs are on a four-game win streak after starting 0-2.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, MaxPreps, GHSF Daily