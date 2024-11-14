Class 2A: Round 1 games to watch

Records, seedings: Spencer is 7-3 and No. 17, Westside is 5-5 and No. 16.

Last meeting: Spencer won 22-16 in 2015.

Maxwell’s projection: Westside by 7

Notes: The Owls enter the playoffs on a three-game win streak and winners of six of their last seven. They closed the regular season with wins against 1-2A opponents Shaw (16-7), Columbus (35-8) and Hardaway (25-20). The win over Shaw was their first since 1994, ending a 13-game skid in the series. Their only region loss came Aug. 23 to current No. 1 ranked Carver-Columbus, 17-9. Spencer is in the playoffs for the third year in a row, with last year’s 8-4 Region 2 champion team winning the program’s first playoff game since 2015. The Seminoles are also on a three-game win streak, closing out with Region 2 wins over Pike County (35-21), Rutland (57-18) and Jackson (29-23). Their two region losses were to No. 2 Morgan County (35-32) and No. 6 Callaway (34-14). They beat A-DI’s No. 4 Lamar County 20-10 on Sept. 20, and lost 56-27 to A-DII’s No. 1 Bowdon on Sept. 5. The Noles are in the playoffs a third-year in a row, and their last playoff win came in 2018, when they advanced to the second round in 3A.

Hart County Bulldogs at Ringgold Tigers

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Don Patterson Stadium, Ringgold

Records, seedings: Hart County is 5-5 and No. 18 seed, Ringgold is 7-3 and No. 15.

Last meeting: Ringgold won 30-21 in the first round of the 2021 3A playoffs.

Maxwell’s projection: Hart County by 13

Notes: The Bulldogs are one of two 2A teams favored to win on the road in Round 1. Under third-year coach Cory Dickerson, they’re in the playoffs for the first time since 2021, in search of their first playoff win since reaching the 2019 3A quarterfinals. They closed the regular season with a 29-9 win over Franklin County in Region 8. Their region losses were to private schools Prince Avenue Christian, ranked No. 2 in 3A-A private, and No. 3 Hebron Christian, and Stephens County, 37-34. They started 1-1, with a win over A-DII’s No. 9 Elbert County and a 37-36 loss to 4A’s No. 2 Madison County. The Tigers come in as winners of four of their last five, beating 7-2A’s LFO, Union County, Sonoraville and Coahulla Creek a combined 134-34. Their losses were to ranked region teams, No. 8 Rockmart (23-20) and No. 7 North Cobb Christian (41-39) and by staying competitive in both games they entered the rankings at No. 10, but fell out after 27-26 loss at North Murray on Oct. 11. The Tigers are in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and last won a playoff game in 2021, advancing to the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Laney Wildcats at South Atlanta Hornets

When, where: 2 p.m. Saturday, Henderson Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: Laney is 6-4 and No. 20, South Atlanta is 5-5 and No. 13.

Last meeting: Teams have never met

Maxwell’s projection: Laney by 3

Notes: The Wildcats are the other road team favored to win in Round 1. They won their 4-2A finale last week 48-0 for their first shutout of the season. It’s also the third year in a row they’ve closed the regular season with a shutout. Their region losses were to Thomson (38-12) and Burke County (43-12), both of which are ranked. They’re in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row under fourth-year coach Ronnie Baker, and are assured their fourth consecutive winning seasons. Last year they won their first playoff game since 2013. The Hornets went 3-1 in 6-2A to earn the higher seed, beating Miller Grove (28-7), Salem (38-7) and Redan (14-6) to close out the regular season, and losing to Columbia (56-15) on Oct. 3. The Hornets, who debuted in 1994, extend their program-best streak of playoff appearances to eight. They’re looking for their first playoff win since reaching the 2022 quarterfinals in coach Michael Woolridge and AJC Super 11 selection Keyjuan Brown’s final seasons at South Atlanta.

Sources: Georgia High School Football Historians Association, GHSF Daily