Cherokee Bluff, Peach County, Sandy Creek, North Hall could clinch No. 1 seeds this week

But now they are back.

Jones and senior quarterback Brooks Brien have helped lead Cherokee Bluff to its best start (8-0) since 2021, after a 4-6 finish last season. And Friday, Brien was instrumental in defeating No. 9 Oconee County 17-10 to remain perfect.

Brien completed 15 of 21 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Garrett Hyder connected on a XX field goal during the victory. Brien is 106-of-173 passing for 1,750 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

The Bears held Oconee County to one rushing touchdown from junior Caiden Wood, who had 16 carries for a game-leading 107 rushing yards.

Cherokee Bluff is 3-0 in Region 8 play and can clinch the team’s third region title in seven years when it faces No. 4 Jefferson (6-2, 3-0) Friday. After Cherokee Bluff, Jefferson would still have to play Oconee County to determine the playoff pecking order.

There are three other teams poised to win region titles this week after victories in Week 10 -- No. 2 Peach County (R1), No. 1 Sandy Creek (R2) and North Hall (R6).

Peach County defeated Bainbridge 45-14 and was led by quarterback D.J. Hudson, who completed 23 of 29 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. The Trojans will host No. 7 Cairo on Friday.

Top-ranked Sandy Creek moved past Whitewater 28-21 last week in Region 2 and will face Mary Persons (1-7, 1-5) Friday and Troup on Nov. 1 to close its regular season. Against Whitewater, sophomore quarterback Caleb Hill was 15-of-24 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Chase McDowell had 20 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

North Hall (6-2, 5-0) is unranked but its 21-16 victory against Lumpkin County gives the Trojans a chance for its first region championship since 2012 under coach Bob Christmas. Sean Pender is in his third season at North Hall. After a 3-7 record in his first year, his team finished 7-4 last season. The Trojans will host Johnson-Gainesville on Friday and Dawson County (Nov. 1) to close out the regular season.

Class 3A Week 10 results

1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0) defeated Whitewater 28-21.

2. (2) Peach County (7-1) defeated Bainbridge 45-14.

3. (4) Cherokee Bluff (8-0) defeated No. 9 Oconee County 17-10.

4. (3) Jefferson (6-2) did not play.

5. (5) Douglass (6-2) defeated North Clayton 50-8.

6. (6) LaGrange (7-2) defeated Troup 49-21.

7. (7) Cairo (6-2) defeated Dougherty 43-35.

8. (8) Calhoun (5-3) defeated Gilmer 20-6.

9. (9) Oconee County (4-4) lost to No. 3 Cherokee Bluff 17-10.

10. (10) Westover (7-1) defeated Monroe 22-7.