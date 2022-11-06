Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home can’t hang with Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian collected a solid win over Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home in a 27-8 verdict on November 5 in Georgia football.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Charlotte Greater Cabarrus Home after the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian darted to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Knight avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-2 stretch over the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.