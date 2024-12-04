High School Sports
High School Sports

Cedar Grove to make coaching change after 3-7 finish

Cedar Grove won five state titles from 2016 to 2023. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Jounal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Cedar Grove won five state titles from 2016 to 2023. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Jounal Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

Cedar Grove parted ways with football coach Roderick Moore this week after one season that was hamstrung by several transfers leaving the program and resulted in the program’s worst record in 19 years.

Cedar Grove, a DeKalb County school with 37 former players on college rosters this season, won five Class 3A titles with three coaches from 2016 to 2023. The 2023 coach, John Adams, left after three seasons and two titles to join Georgia State’s staff. Previous coaches Miguel Patrick and Jimmy Smith had left previously to join college staffs.

In March, Cedar Grove hired Moore, a DeKalb County native who had been head coach at McNair and Redan and most recently was offensive coordinator at Dougherty in Albany. The Saints finished 3-7 and lost in the first round, their earliest playoff exit since 2012.

Several top players transferred, many before Moore was hired. Some included Bo Walker, a running back committed to Georgia, and Devin Walker, a top-100 national wide receiver prospect.

Moore acknowledged the challenge to the AJC in an August interview.

“We got some pushback from some parents and players,” he said. “Some have left. Some are still here.” He added, “When you lose 20 guys, and 10 are D-I quality players, then that hurts. We’re making no excuses, but I’m telling the truth.”

Cedar Grove also lost assistant coaches before the hire or during the transition. The most prominent was offensive coordinator Kendrick Callier, who was a part of all five state titles. Callier is now head coach at Stockbridge. Bo Walker initially transferred to Stockbridge but was declared ineligible and wound up at Rabun Gap for his senior season.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Greene County coach steps down with 24-10 record in 3 seasons
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win
Placeholder Image

Credit: IVAN KONON

Georgia State ready to move forward after season-ending loss to Coastal Carolina
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

After Julian Lewis injury, Bishop guides Carrollton into GHSA semifinals
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Impromptu scenarios carve unique paths to GHSA Game Day Cheer Championships26m ago
Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into semifinals
Q&A: GMC providing opportunities for Georgia high school football players ‘left out in...
Featured
Placeholder Image
Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip