Cedar Grove to make coaching change after 3-7 finish

Cedar Grove parted ways with football coach Roderick Moore this week after one season that was hamstrung by several transfers leaving the program and resulted in the program’s worst record in 19 years.

Cedar Grove, a DeKalb County school with 37 former players on college rosters this season, won five Class 3A titles with three coaches from 2016 to 2023. The 2023 coach, John Adams, left after three seasons and two titles to join Georgia State’s staff. Previous coaches Miguel Patrick and Jimmy Smith had left previously to join college staffs.

In March, Cedar Grove hired Moore, a DeKalb County native who had been head coach at McNair and Redan and most recently was offensive coordinator at Dougherty in Albany. The Saints finished 3-7 and lost in the first round, their earliest playoff exit since 2012.