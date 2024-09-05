Cartersville-Calhoun to play in 41st edition of series

Calhoun trails 7-32-1 in the series, last winning 50-48 against the Purple Hurricanes in 2022 in a triple overtime. It was coach Clay Stephenson’s first victory against the local rival after taking over the program in 2020. Last season, Calhoun held a 17-0 lead and lost 21-17 after a painful last-minute Cartersville drive.

In 2000, 2001, 2008 and 2009 under Hal Lamb, Calhoun went 3-1, winning in 2000, 2001 and 2009. It’s the best stretch the Jackets have had in the series. This season, Calhoun is 1-1 after losing to Creekview 17-10 and beating Westminster 28-20 last week.

Cartersville, 3-0 and coming off a 24-0 victory against Hapeville Charter last week, will be Calhoun’s toughest test this season.

The key?

“We just have to get lined up on defense and play hard, fast and physical; it’s what we did really well last week against Westminster,” Stephenson told Score Atlanta’s Max Wolborsky. “Limit the big plays. You want their offense to have to learn everything that they get. That’s a big key, and we can’t turn the ball over. We’ve had the turnover bug the last few games, and you can’t do that against a great team like Cartersville.”

In the other rivalry, which dates to 1975, No. 6 Northwest Whitfield is looking to add to its 37-9 lead in the series against Southeast Whitfield. The streak includes victories in each of the past six seasons and shutouts – 37-0, 48-0 – in 2022 and 2023. Since losing 28-7 in 1992, Northwest Whitfield has only lost twice (2015, 2017) to the cross-county rival.

The Bruins are coming off a 12-0 victory against Dalton last week. They are led by junior quarterback Gavin Nuckolls and senior back Cameron Collins. Junior Corbin Bates, Will Wade and Cal Manning are leading receivers.

It’s notable that Regions 2, 3 and 4 are either opening this weekend or continuing league play. In Region 2, No. 3 Mary Persons will host Fayette County, Spalding will host Upson-Lee and Whitewater will play Troup.

Class 3A Top-10 schedule

1. (1) Sandy Creek (3-0) vs. Upson-Lee in Region 2 play

2. (2) Jefferson (2-1) vs. Class 2A Stephens County

3. (3) Mary Persons (2-0) vs. Fayette County in Region 2 play

4. (4) Peach County (2-1) at Class 2A Crisp County

5. (6) Monroe Area (2-0) cancelled at Apalachee <3

6. (NR) Northwest Whitfield (3-0) vs. Class 4A Southeast Whitfield

7. (NR) Cherokee Bluff (3-0) at Class 5A Habersham Central

8. (5) Douglass (1-2) vs. Class 2A Columbia

9. (NR) Stephenson (2-1) at Class 5A Decatur

10. (7) Calhoun (1-1) at Class 4A No. 3 Cartersville