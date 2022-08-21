Carrollton Mt. Zion hustles by Heflin Cleburne Co 34-17

Heflin Cleburne Co was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Carrollton Mt. Zion prevailed 34-17 in Georgia high school football on August 20.
Carrollton Mt. Zion opened with a 13-6 advantage over Heflin Cleburne Co through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Carrollton Mt. Zion pulled to a 27-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers outpointed the Eagles 8-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
