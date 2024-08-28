Canadian football team’s coach discusses trip to Georgia

2. What are your goals for the trip? “We definitely want to come down and compete to the best of our ability, but aside from the football game, for a lot of our guys, this is their first trip on their own without their families. To fly 2,400 miles away is special and takes them out of their comfort zone and exposes them to what big-time football is like. For us, we’re in the same pond where you see the same teams all the time. The South is so culturally different from the Pacific Northwest. And they’ll be with some of their best friends, so it’s a trip they’ll remember the rest of their lives.”

3. How would you describe high school football in British Columbia? “The whole season is probably 13 weeks, shorter than here in Georgia. Ours is called a provincial championship rather than a state championship. BC High School Football has two main levels – AAA and AA. We compete at the AAA level. If all goes well, we expect to be in the championship game. We are the only Canadian province that plays four-down American high school rules. The rest of Canada plays CFL rules. Hockey is the biggest sport in Canada, and lacrosse in our community is a huge sport as well. The Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame is in New Westminster. So football is next in line after those two. We don’t always get the top athletes. We try to do our best. We’ve been one of the highest-producing schools for Division I players in American college football. Overall with both NCAA and Canadian universities, we’ve had over 70 play at the next level since 2003.” [British Columbia’s tradition of using American football rules goes back to the 1940s and is related to its proximity to Seattle. The next-closest big Canadian city, Calgary, is 12 hours away.]

4. What’s your itinerary? “We’ll have practices every day, of course, and we have one excursion planned each day. We’re coming in tonight [Tuesday] and going straight to practice and then having dinner. Tomorrow we go to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and on Thursday we’re going to the College Football Hall of Fame. It’s a packed trip overall. Coach Nelson has invited us for a community pep rally Thursday where they’re expecting over 1,000 people. Players will be signing autographs for the people in the community. There’s a big dinner. While it’s unlikely that we can make that due to our itinerary, that’s all what we’re talking about, things that we don’t experience in Canada. On Friday on game day we’ll do a small stopover on one of the spots downtown like Centennial Olympic Park, then head down to the game. On Saturday, we’re watching a college football game. We’re going to see Auburn for their home opener [vs. Alabama A&M]. We have sideline passes for pregame and a luncheon and see SEC football in person. We’ll fly back Sunday.”

