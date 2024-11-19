Cambridge sends message with first-round playoff win

Best first-round statement: Even coach Alan Chadwick had some curiosity about how his No. 1-ranked Marist club would stack up against No. 10 Warner Robins in the first round. The War Eagles had not faced a ranked team since the first two weeks of the non-conference schedule.

Turns out Marist was just fine. The War Eagles (10-0) just out to a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 47-25 win. Marist was able to run the ball for 345 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback Jack Euart rushed for 129 and three touchdowns.

Marist will host Jones County (10-1) in the second round.

Three-out-of-four ain’t bad: No region swept its four playoff games, but Region 1, Region 3 Region 6 won three of its opening round games. Region 1 teams Perry, Ware County and Benedictine prevailed, but Warner Robins came up short against No. 1-ranked Marist. Region 3 teams Central Carroll, Jonesboro and Starr’s Mill all won, but Harris County lost to 10th ranked Creekside. Region 6 teams Blessed Trinity, Kell and Cambridge all won, but Westminster lost to No. 2 Cartersville.

Other top first-round performers: Jayden Barr ran for 90 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Hampton. … Ahmad Gordon rushed for 103 yards and topped the 1,000-yard barrier in a 38-13 win over St. Pius. … Creekside’s Cayden Benson threw for 115 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 97 yards and one touchdown in a 39-3 win over Harris County. … Kell’s Moonie Gipson ran for 152 yards in a 48-31 win over Hiram. … Jones County’s Devin Edmonds threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-21 win over East Forsyth. … Central Carroll’s Jonaz Walton ran for 168 yards in a 62-19 win over King. … Blessed Trinity’s Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Cass. …. Benedictine’s Wyatt Estabrooks intercepted three passes in the 35-13 win over Southwest DeKalb. … Ola’s Caden Waye rushed for 198 yards in the 37-0 win over Flowery Branch. … Starrs Mill’s Logan Inagawa threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards in the 32-24 win over Mays. … Cartersville Nate Russell threw for 153 yards in a 37-22 win over Westminster. …