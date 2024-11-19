Cambridge sends message with first-round playoff win

Quarterback Weston Taylor, who led Class 4A in passing yards, threw a touchdown pass with two minutes remaining to help Cambridge complete a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback and score the opening-round upset.
The Bears knocked off No. 6 Cedartown 51-47 to end a two-game losing streak and reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time. Cambridge had opened the season with eight straight wins but lost its final two games against Kell and Blessed Trinity and fell to the No. 3 seed.
Taylor completed 23 of 38 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns, with 173 yards going to Craig Dandridge and 162 going to Hudson Cocchiara. Tyler Blalock also added 133 yards on the ground. The defense had its opportunistic moments, too. Cambridge recovered two fumbles and got a late interception to seal the victory.
Best first-round statement: Even coach Alan Chadwick had some curiosity about how his No. 1-ranked Marist club would stack up against No. 10 Warner Robins in the first round. The War Eagles had not faced a ranked team since the first two weeks of the non-conference schedule.
Turns out Marist was just fine. The War Eagles (10-0) just out to a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 47-25 win. Marist was able to run the ball for 345 yards and five touchdowns and quarterback Jack Euart rushed for 129 and three touchdowns.
Marist will host Jones County (10-1) in the second round.
Three-out-of-four ain’t bad: No region swept its four playoff games, but Region 1, Region 3 Region 6 won three of its opening round games. Region 1 teams Perry, Ware County and Benedictine prevailed, but Warner Robins came up short against No. 1-ranked Marist. Region 3 teams Central Carroll, Jonesboro and Starr’s Mill all won, but Harris County lost to 10th ranked Creekside. Region 6 teams Blessed Trinity, Kell and Cambridge all won, but Westminster lost to No. 2 Cartersville.
Other top first-round performers: Jayden Barr ran for 90 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Hampton. … Ahmad Gordon rushed for 103 yards and topped the 1,000-yard barrier in a 38-13 win over St. Pius. … Creekside’s Cayden Benson threw for 115 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 97 yards and one touchdown in a 39-3 win over Harris County. … Kell’s Moonie Gipson ran for 152 yards in a 48-31 win over Hiram. … Jones County’s Devin Edmonds threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-21 win over East Forsyth. … Central Carroll’s Jonaz Walton ran for 168 yards in a 62-19 win over King. … Blessed Trinity’s Ahmontae Pitts rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Cass. …. Benedictine’s Wyatt Estabrooks intercepted three passes in the 35-13 win over Southwest DeKalb. … Ola’s Caden Waye rushed for 198 yards in the 37-0 win over Flowery Branch. … Starrs Mill’s Logan Inagawa threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 60 yards in the 32-24 win over Mays. … Cartersville Nate Russell threw for 153 yards in a 37-22 win over Westminster. …
