Buford, East Coweta set for second-round showdown after day one at GHSA fast pitch softball championships

Lassiter upended Houston County 11-0 and will play Effingham County after it defeated Seckinger 6-1. On top of the winner’s bracket, Creekview beat South Effingham 10-1 and River Ridge defeated East Paulding 10-0.

Two-time Class 5A defending champion Northside-Columbus moved down to Class 4A this season and after beating St. Pius X 10-2 in the opening round, the Patriots have a chance to earn its third consecutive title. It will face Kell, after the Longhorns beat Wayne County 8-5 in the first round. On the bottom of the bracket, Eastside moved past Central-Carroll and Harris County defeated Ola 3-2 to advance.

Heritage-Catoosa won the Class 4A title last season and moved past LaFayette 10-0 in the first round of the Class 3A tournament. The Generals will face West Laurens, the 2022 Class 4A champions, after it moved past LaGrange 5-2. Cherokee Bluff defeated Pickens 9-3 and will face Monroe Area after the Purple Hurricanes beat Southeast Bulloch 5-1.

Appling County, the Class 2A defending champion, beat Pike County 6-1 and will play Stephens County after it moved past Miller Grove 16-0. On the bottom of the bracket, Union County outlasted Sonoraville 2-1 and Morgan County beat Rockmart 2-1 and will play tomorrow for a chance to advance.

Gordon Lee defeated Social Circle 11-3 in the first round of the Class A Division I bracket and will play Bremen after it moved past East Laurens 7-3. On the top of the bracket, Toombs County defeated ACE Charter 14-0 and will play Banks County, after its 9-7 victory against Haralson County.

In Class A Division II, Schley County upended Clinch County 17-2 and will play Emanuel County Institute after it defeated Irwin County 7-6. Defending-champion Lanier County moved past Metter 6-3 and will play Screven County after it beat Georgia Military 1-0.

In the Private bracket, Savannah Christian sent three-time defending-champion Wesleyan (3A in 2022, 2023 and A Private in 2021) to the loser’s bracket after a 4-2 victory. Hebron Christian had little issues with Providence Christian in its 7-0 first-round victory. On the bottom side of the bracket, Class A Division I defending champion Prince Avenue Christian defeated Mount Vernon 8-3 and will play Trinity Christian after it beat Mount Paran 13-8.