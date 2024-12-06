Brookwood football coach, who played on Broncos’ 1996 state title team, out after 10 seasons

Philip Jones won’t return as Brookwood’s coach after 10 seasons, the school announced Thursday.
Jones led Brookwood, his alma mater, to two region titles and a 7-4 finish this season.
Brookwood worked under interim coach Chad Nighbert during a 6-0 run during this regular season as Jones was away for health reasons.
Brookwood principal Brett Savage and athletic director Jason Dopson announced the decision in a joint statement.
“We have decided to go in another direction with the leadership of our football program,” the statement read. “We would like to thank Coach Jones for his years of dedication to our school and community. His efforts over the years should be recognized and applauded by everyone associated with Brookwood High School.”
Jones was just the fourth head coach since the Gwinnett County school opened in 1982. He played on Brookwood’s 1996 state championship team and at South Carolina as an offensive lineman. Jones’ father, Tom, was an assistant coach and strength-and-conditioning coach for 28 seasons through 2015.
Jones’ brother Tommy is Cherokee Bluff’s head coach.
There have been 29 coaching openings since the end of the 2024 season.
Alpharetta - Jason Kervin
Berrien - Ken Eldridge
Brookwood - Philip Jones
Calvary Day – Mark Stroud (Hired Jason Cameron)
Cedar Grove - Roderick Moore
Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold
Crisp County – Lawrence Smith
Dalton - Kit Carpenter
Dawson County - Sid Maxwell
ECI - Chris Kearson
Etowah - Matt Kemper
Flowery Branch – Jason Tester
Greene County - Terrance Banks
Josey – Lawrence Pinkney
KIPP Collegiate – James Briscoe
Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis
*Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith
Marietta - Richard Morgan
Meadowcreek - Todd Wofford
Murray County - Kurt Napier
Norcross - Keith Maloof (Hired Corey Richardson)
Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey
Northview - Scott Schwarzer
Pace Academy - Nick Bach
South Forsyth - Troy Morris
Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray
Veterans - Josh Ingram
Washington – Justin Rivers
Westminster – Gerry Romberg
*Smith replaced Cathcart in midseason as interim coach.
