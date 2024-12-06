Brookwood football coach, who played on Broncos’ 1996 state title team, out after 10 seasons

Brookwood principal Brett Savage and athletic director Jason Dopson announced the decision in a joint statement.

“We have decided to go in another direction with the leadership of our football program,” the statement read. “We would like to thank Coach Jones for his years of dedication to our school and community. His efforts over the years should be recognized and applauded by everyone associated with Brookwood High School.”

Jones was just the fourth head coach since the Gwinnett County school opened in 1982. He played on Brookwood’s 1996 state championship team and at South Carolina as an offensive lineman. Jones’ father, Tom, was an assistant coach and strength-and-conditioning coach for 28 seasons through 2015.

Jones’ brother Tommy is Cherokee Bluff’s head coach.

There have been 29 coaching openings since the end of the 2024 season.

Alpharetta - Jason Kervin

Berrien - Ken Eldridge

Brookwood - Philip Jones

Calvary Day – Mark Stroud (Hired Jason Cameron)

Cedar Grove - Roderick Moore

Central Gwinnett - Larry Harold

Crisp County – Lawrence Smith

Dalton - Kit Carpenter

Dawson County - Sid Maxwell

ECI - Chris Kearson

Etowah - Matt Kemper

Flowery Branch – Jason Tester

Greene County - Terrance Banks

Josey – Lawrence Pinkney

KIPP Collegiate – James Briscoe

Lithia Springs - Corey Jarvis

*Loganville - Gene Cathcart/Stephen Smith

Marietta - Richard Morgan

Meadowcreek - Todd Wofford

Murray County - Kurt Napier

Norcross - Keith Maloof (Hired Corey Richardson)

Northside-Warner Robins - Ben Bailey

Northview - Scott Schwarzer

Pace Academy - Nick Bach

South Forsyth - Troy Morris

Southeast Whitfield - Todd Murray

Veterans - Josh Ingram

Washington – Justin Rivers

Westminster – Gerry Romberg

*Smith replaced Cathcart in midseason as interim coach.