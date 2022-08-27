Savannah Christian deals goose eggs to Savannah Islands in fine defensive showing

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Savannah Christian bottled Savannah Islands 62-0 for a Georgia high school football victory on August 26.
The first quarter gave Savannah Christian a 28-0 lead over Savannah Islands.
Savannah Christian pulled to a 62-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.