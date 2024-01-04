Boys Basketball Roundup – January 3, 2024

Augusta Cross Creek rolled past Evans Greenbrier for a comfortable 74-25 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Cedartown posts win at Franklin Heard County’s expense

Cedartown pushed past Franklin Heard County for a 70-53 win for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

Dacula Hebron Christian pockets slim win over Alpharetta St. Francis

Dacula Hebron Christian topped Alpharetta St. Francis 63-54 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 3.

Homer Banks County dominates Commerce East Jackson

Homer Banks County controlled the action to earn an impressive 73-19 win against Commerce East Jackson during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 3.

Lilburn Parkview earns narrow win over Lawrenceville Discovery

Lilburn Parkview posted a narrow 54-48 win over Lawrenceville Discovery for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Lawrenceville Discovery High on Jan. 3.

Rome overcomes Woodstock Etowah in seat-squirming affair

Rome topped Woodstock Etowah 51-48 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 3.

Rome Model slips past Calhoun Sonoraville

Rome Model finally found a way to top Calhoun Sonoraville 65-59 on Jan. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Sharpsburg East Coweta escapes close call with Peachtree City Mcintosh

Sharpsburg East Coweta finally found a way to top Peachtree City Mcintosh 50-45 on Jan. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Snellville Shiloh overcomes Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Snellville Shiloh knocked off Mt. Airy Habersham Central 77-59 at Mt. Airy Habersham Central High on Jan. 3 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Suwanee Lambert darts by Lawrenceville Mountain View

Suwanee Lambert left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Lawrenceville Mountain View from start to finish for a 70-33 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 3.

