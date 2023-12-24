Boys Basketball Roundup – December 23, 2023

Blythewood dominates Douglasville South Paulding

Blythewood handled Douglasville South Paulding 65-43 in an impressive showing in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Hiram.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute escapes close call with Brunswick

Hinesville Bradwell Institute posted a narrow 56-49 win over Brunswick in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Brunswick faced off against Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep.

Milledgeville Baldwin escapes Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in thin win

Milledgeville Baldwin topped Peachtree Corners Wesleyan 52-47 in a tough tilt in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 23.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Peachtree Corners Wesleyan faced off against Atlanta Midtown and Milledgeville Baldwin took on Swainsboro on Dec. 12 at Swainsboro High School.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge records thin win against Atlanta Lovett

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge posted a narrow 85-79 win over Atlanta Lovett on Dec. 23 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

