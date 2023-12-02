Boys Basketball Roundup – December 1, 2023

Augusta ARC posted a narrow 66-57 win over Aiken Silver Bluff in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Brunswick Glynn edges past Waycross Ware County in tough test

Brunswick Glynn finally found a way to top Waycross Ware County 76-74 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 1.

Portal barely beats Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Portal topped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 72-63 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Portal High on Dec. 1.

Portal opened with a 29-23 advantage over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 33-23 halftime margin at the Yellowjackets’ expense.

Portal jumped to a 60-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellowjackets rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Toccoa Stephens County sprints past Tallulah Falls

Toccoa Stephens County pushed past Tallulah Falls for a 52-41 win on Dec. 1 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

