Boys basketball rankings: Lanier, Salem, Mount Paran pull region tournament stunners

Lanier, Salem and Mount Paran Christian – all playing sub-.500 basketball through the regular season – shook up the boys rankings entering this week’s state playoffs with improbable performances last week. And Pickens, which had been the state’s lone unbeaten boys team, lost its bid for perfection, beaten in its region-tournament final.
Lanier, just 11-14 in the regular season, beat No. 1-ranked Milton, the host team, 62-56 in the Region 7-5A semifinals Thursday. Milton had beaten Lanier by 36 points in the same gym in December.
Milton dropped to No. 2 in Class 5A after losing only its third game to a Georgia opponent. The others came against No. 1 Grayson and No. 2 Wheeler of Class 6A.
Lanier, of Gwinnett County, lost in the final to No. 4 Gainesville 59-53 in the final Friday and remains unranked, but with the state tournament set to begin Wednesday, the Longhorns inspired the underdogs.
So did Salem, a 9-15 team in the regular season. Salem beat third-ranked Columbia and sixth-ranked South Atlanta to win the Region 6-2A tournament. Salem, a Rockdale County school, also defeated higher-seed Drew Charter in a must-win quarterfinal to clinch a state-playoff berth. Salem was 0-6 against those three teams in the regular season.
The region title was the first in Salem’s history dating to 1992.
In Class A Division I, Cobb County’s Mount Paran Christian, a 12-13 regular-season team, defeated three top-10 teams - Walker, Mount Bethel Christian and St. Francis – to win Region 5, the state’s deepest.
Mount Paran joined the Class 3A-A private rankings at No. 10, replacing Mount Bethel.
The news in Class 3A was Greater Atlanta Christian’s 66-64 victory over Pickens in the Region 6 final. Pickens enters the state playoffs at 27-1 and one spot lower in the 3A rankings, at No. 3.
GAC is a private school that will play in the 3A-A private state tournament with Mount Paran. Holy Innocents' is the No. 1 team there.
There is one new No. 1 team this week. That’s Woodward Academy, which replaced Milton, after beating No. 3 Tri-Cities 87-80 in the Region 4 final Saturday. Woodward lost its No. 1 ranking earlier this month when beaten by Tri-Cities but has avenged that loss twice now.
In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy and No. 2 North Oconee, the defending champion, won their regions, but two lower-ranked top-10 teams beat higher-ranked ones to win titles. Those were Westminster over Kell in Region 6 and Tucker over Southwest DeKalb in Region 5. The region title was Westminster’s first since 1991.
In 6A, Peachtree Ridge entered the rankings, replacing Norcross, after beating Norcross 62-59 in the Region 7 final.
The state tournament is five rounds, two apiece the next two weeks, then the finals March 5-8 in Macon.
Class 6A
1. Grayson (25-2)
2. Wheeler (24-3)
3. McEachern (23-4)
4. Newton (17-9)
5. Walton (20-5)
6. Etowah (21-6)
7. Lambert (25-2)
8. Buford (23-3)
9. Pebblebrook (18-9)
10. Peachtree Ridge (18-10)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (23-4)
2. Milton (20-7)
3. Tri-Cities (21-6)
4. Gainesville (19-7)
5. Habersham Central (25-3)
6. Winder-Barrow (24-3)
7. Alexander (20-7)
8. Dutchtown (24-3)
9. Hughes (19-8)
10. Lee County (22-5)
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy (23-4)
2. North Oconee (25-2)
3. Kell (20-7)
4. Southwest DeKalb (25-3)
5. Westminster (17-6)
6. Tucker (22-6)
7. Mays (19-8)
8. Maynard Jackson (17-7)
9. McDonough (22-5)
10. Jonesboro (20-8)
Class 3A
1. Cedar Grove (24-3)
2. Sandy Creek (24-3)
3. Pickens (27-1)
4. Cherokee Bluff (24-4)
5. Cross Creek (25-2)
6. East Hall (22-5)
7. Douglass (18-8)
8. Jefferson (17-7)
9. Baldwin (21-7)
10. Windsor Forest (22-5)
Class 2A
1. Carver-Columbus (24-2)
2. KIPP Atlanta (20-6)
3. Columbia (22-4)
4. Butler (16-8)
5. Morgan County (21-6)
6. South Atlanta (19-8)
7. Union County (22-5)
8. Laney (19-7)
9. Spencer (19-7)
10. Tattnall County (22-4)
Class A Division I
1. Putnam County (25-2)
2. Southwest-Macon (23-2)
3. B.E.S.T. Academy (19-7)
4. Rabun County (22-5)
5. Model (19-5)
6. Temple (20-6)
7. Dublin (21-5)
8. East Laurens (18-6)
9. Vidalia (20-6)
10. Worth County (16-10)
Class A Division II
1. Savannah (22-4)
2. McIntosh County Academy (22-5)
3. Randolph-Clay (25-2)
4. Calhoun County (21-3)
5. Greene County (19-7)
6. Taylor County (21-3)
7. Mount Zion-Carroll (19-8)
8. Clinch County (21-2)
9. Manchester (17-4)
10. Warren County (18-9)
Class 3A-A private
1. Holy Innocents' (22-4)
2. Greenforest Christian (20-5)
3. North Cobb Christian (24-3)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (22-6)
5. Walker (22-4)
6. Christian Heritage (24-1)
7. Calvary Day (18-7)
8. St. Francis (17-10)
9. Mount Paran Christian (17-13)
10. Lovett (16-11)
